LEMOORE — Lemoore Police have arrested two people in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of Leprino Foods products, department officials said.
On Aug. 22, LPD detectives opened an investigation into the theft of approximately $50,000 worth of cheese products from the Leprino Foods Plant, located in the 300 block of Belle Haven Drive in Lemoore.
Leprino Foods officials estimated the theft of their product had been occurring since 2017. The source of the theft was unknown at the time, officials said.
Detectives said they determined the stolen product was being sold in Fresno County, Tulare County, Kings County and all the way down to Riverside County. They said the product was being sold through different social media sites, door to door at residences, on the street and in different flea markets throughout the state.
Police said multiple subjects were identified as being involved in the sale of the product. Detectives served several search warrants in Tulare County and Kings County and said they identified the subjects involved and a large amount of stolen product was recovered.
Officers arrested 24-year-old Jairo Mariano Osorio Alvarez of Lemoore and he was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
The investigation further revealed the theft was occurring from an internal source.
Police then arrested 34-year-old Roderick Domingo Ransom of Lemoore on Tuesday. Officials said he was also booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and embezzlement.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Cpl. Osvaldo Maldonado at (559) 924-9574.
