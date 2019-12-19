HANFORD — A multi-agency parole and probation operation that took place Wednesday netted 12 arrests for various charges, law enforcement officials said.
The Hanford Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Team and Investigations Division, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Division of Adult Parole Operations, and the Kings County Probation Department conducted the operation in the city of Hanford and Kings County.
Officials said the operation targeted more than 45 individuals at 40 separate locations who are currently on parole or probation. They said the operation was conducted to combat the increase in gang violence and illegal activity occurring in Kings County by known Crip and other gang members.
The agencies assisting in the operation were the Kings County Sheriff’s Department, Kings County District Attorney’s Office, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and CDCR staff.
During the operation, law enforcement officials said a Butane Honey Oil lab and approximately 45 pounds of marijuana were discovered at a residence in the 300 block of Braden Avenue, where children were present.
The also said approximately ¼ pound of methamphetamine was located at a residence in the 11500 block of Jonas Street, and a firearm and ammunition were recovered from a felon who possessed it in the 1000 block of north Brown Street.
“Operations of these types will continue in Kings County until the violence and unlawful activity stops,” said a press release from the Hanford Police Department.
The operation netted 12 arrests for various violations of the law and terms and conditions of parole and probation, including:
- Patrick Warren, 24 – probation hold, child endangerment, possession of marijuana for sale, manufacturing a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance with a child present.
- Ray Bowen, 25 – parole hold, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, gang enhancement.
- Andrew Caldera, 25 – probation hold, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth for sale.
- Jason Scott, 31 – possession of methamphetamine.
- Breann Martin, 26 – possession of a controlled substance.
- Martin Ayala, 30 – parole hold.
- Mario Vega, 50 – probation hold.
- Brandon Nikonwicz, 33 – parole hold.
- Eugene Gallagher, 30 – parole hold.
- Christopher Butler, 28 – parole hold.
- Martin Natividad, 26 – parole hold.
- Eddy Lewis, 31 – warrant.
