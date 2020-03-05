3 arrested in gang fight stabbing

HANFORD — A man and two juveniles have been arrested for stabbing another man during a gang fight, according to the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force.

On Wednesday, a Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of 12th Avenue and Glenn Street in Hanford.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle immediately exited the vehicle and told the deputy he had just been stabbed several times by unknown suspects.

Emergency Medical Services personal responded and treated the victim. He is listed in stable condition.

The investigation was then turned over to the Hanford Police Department and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force (KCMCTF).

During the investigation, officials determined there was a gang fight in area of Leoni and Florence drives where the victim was stabbed.

After several interviews, investigators said they determined the victim was stabbed by 19-year-old Fredrick Duarte and two other juvenile suspects.

Authorities said they arrested all three suspects at their home in the 2000 block of 11th avenue. Anybody with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact KCMCTF Sgt. Lopes at (559) 852-2987.

