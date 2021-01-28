Around Kings County: Jobless rate up, Amazon expanding in Valley

Amazon opening 'fulfillment center' in Shafter
E-commerce giant Amazon looks to add more distribution centers in the south valley. Last month the Bakersfield newspaper said a former Kmart on Wilson Road in Bakersfield is slated to become an Amazon distribution center — their second warehouse development in Kern County. Already open is the new 1000-job Bakersfield airport fulfillment center.
Also, a new 1.3 million square foot Amazon warehouse in Visalia is under construction next to UPS and is expected to open in August. Fresno has one too.
Now Shafter will get a new 1 million sq ft Amazon "fulfillment center” according to Joe Vargas, president of Wonderful Real Estate. Wonderful, owned by Stewart Resnick, has a large industrial park anchored by Target in Shafter that includes this one million sf building that has been for lease.
Vargas says Amazon is already underway with tenant improvements.Vargas says he hopes Amazon could be in operation by June. The development could be a big job generator for Shafter and the region. “We don’t know how many jobs will be created but the parking lot has room for 1500 cars.”
Amazon seldom announces these new projects.
Kings jobless rate up
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 11.0 percent in December 2020, up from a revised 8.8 percent in November 2020, and above the year-ago estimate of 7.7 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8.8 percent for California and 6.5 percent for the nation during the same period.
Kings County has 3,800 fewer jobs than a year ago with non farm jobs down by 2,900. In this category, there are 1,200 fewer government jobs (teachers) and 800 fewer hospitality jobs as well as 600 less manufacturing jobs.
Ag/labor support farmworker immigration deal
Both California farmer groups and the UFW are supporting President Biden’s action to send Congress an immigration bill on his first day in office. Biden’s plan would grant legal status to both farmworkers and “Dreamers” in the US. Dreamers are young undocumented immigrants —who arrived here at a young age.
Fresno-based Nisei Farmers League President Manuel Cunha says there are now two bills working their way through Congress on a similar path. They have been backing a bill by California Senator Dianne Feinstein that would shield farmworkers from deportation and put them on a path toward earned legal status and eventual citizenship. Whichever bill emerges, it would benefit up to 250,000 Valley farmworkers and about 70,000 Dreamers, some in ag jobs, estimates Cunha.
In the past few days a coalition of 180 groups including the California Farm Bureau called for “strong leadership and bipartisanship” from Congress and the incoming Biden administration, urging quick action on immigration reform. It described immigration laws as “decades overdue for an overhaul” to create a “modern, humane and effective immigration system.”
The United Farmworkers Union (UFW) announced their support as well.
More housing for Hanford
San Joaquin Valley Homes recently closed on a parcel of land in Hanford to add a total of 283 additional single family homes to two existing communities. Bonterra will gain an additional 184 lots, while Bella Vista will expand its footprint with 99 new lots.
“We have been so pleased with the success and demand for these two communities to date,” said Danny Garcia, Vice President of Sales at SJV Homes.
Bonterra, an all single-story neighborhood located on Elizabeth Drive, will increase from 143 to 327 homes with Mediterranean, Craftsman and traditionally styled exteriors. The Bella Vista neighborhood, located on Madeline Drive in Hanford, will now include 223 homes.
Tomato growers plan 6 percent larger crop
Processing tomatoes are an important crop in Kings County valued at $118 million in 2019 and ranked number 2 county in the state for production.
As of January, California’s tomato processors reported they have contracts for 12.1 million tons in 2021, which is an increase of 6.1 percent compared to the 2020 contracted tonnage of 11.4 million tons.USDA says processors estimate that the contracted production for 2021 will come from 240,000 acres, generating an average yield of 50.4 tons per acre.
The contracted planted acreage forecast is up 2.6 percent compared to the 2020 acreage of 234,000 reported under contract in August.
Local prison COVID cases plummet
COVID cases at local state prisons are plummeting late this month. Avenal reports three cases in the last 14 days. Corcoran Substance Abuse facility reports four cases when they had over a 1,000 cases earlier in January. Likewise at Pleasant Valley reporting just 3 new cases in the past 14 days when they had well over 1000 earlier this month. Corcoran State Prison has 65 new cases. Statewide, the trend is way down from mid-December when more than 11,000 prisoners had the virus, down to around 1,000 this week. Statewide, there are 1,333 staff COVID cases as of Jan 26.
Impressive snowfall expected
This week's snowfall in the southern Sierra is being called epic. One predictive chart from NWS shows 6 feet of snow around Lodgepole. There is one estimate for 18 feet near Mammoth!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.