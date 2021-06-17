The first of four former Zacky Farms ranches that grew turkeys are being converted by Foster Farms to raise chickens or turkeys. Livingston-based Foster Farms acquired the ranches out of bankruptcy in 2019.
First out of the chute this month is Holm Ranch-located at 16395 19th Avenue, 2 miles south of Lemoore, on 40-acres at 19th Avenue and Java Road.
Foster Farms’ application proposes to operate a poultry ranch on the non-operational Holm Ranch to grow turkeys and chickens to meet market demand in the poultry industry.
Foster Farms would like the ability to place a maximum of 166,154 chickens or 54,000 turkey onsite per flock for grow out operations, with the type of bird raised subject to market demands. For turkey brooding, up to 120,000 poults (baby turkeys) at any one time. The number of flocks per year will range from a minimum of four to a maximum of eight flocks per year depending on the type of bird and desired harvest weight.
Total chicken production on an annual basis at this four-barn ranch would be a maximum of 1.32 million birds. Total enclosed barn space will remain at 100,000 sf.But they propose to construct 25 feet by 500 feet outdoor poultry pens totaling 100,000 sf to be located in between the existing barns, allowing the birds to be called free-range.
Foster Farms and Pitman Family Farms are expected to ramp up broiler chicken production in Kings County over the next few years.Demand for chicken continues to grow across the world. Pitman recently permitted a new 50 barn ranch Hanford expected to have an annual production of around 10 million birds. With numbers like this from one operation, it is clear the county’s chicken numbers will skyrocket from past levels. In the 2019 Crop Report, Kings County reported 20 million head annual production.
Valley oil prices tops $70
Kern oil producers are cheering for a change as Midway-Sunset oil has climbed over $70. The increase follows a worldwide price recovery from the pandemic. The last time crude prices were at this level was mid-2018 and red ink has been the order of the day since. Kern County makes up about 70% of the state’s oil production.
But the future does not look promising for oil producers here. California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a ban on hydraulic fracturing, as well as outlawing the combustion engine and a total ban on oil production by 2045.
Motorists may not be cheering as the cost for a fill-up is now north of $4.25 a gallon. US gasoline demand easily set a new post-COVID Sunday record last week, up 8.9% from the prior Sunday and 7.5% above the average of the last four Sundays.
Wall St Journal points out that the new preference for green energy is likely to depress spending on oil extraction, setting the stage for supply shortages and higher fuel prices. Oil prices are double what they were last October and some wager we will soon be looking at $100 oil.
Again, is this good news for the oil patch who feared regulation would hurt the price of oil?
Despite higher gas prices, Kings County continues to offer some of the lowest pump prices in the state around Lemoore at Yokut Gas and Fastrip.
Avenal to reach 112 Friday, likely a record for mid-June
NWS Hanford is predicting the hottest day this week should be Friday with Avenal reaching 112 degrees. That would be a record for mid June, says a forecaster. ”We see up to 115 in mid-July but typically not this early.” Record temps are predicted across the entire US Southwest reaching higher than 120 in some locations.
Madera GSA favors irrigated lands in SGMA decision
Madera Groundwater Sustainability Association(GSA) has sided with irrigated lands over non-irrigated lands in an allocation of increasingly scarce groundwater under state SGMA rules.
Farmers in overdraft districts in California must limit groundwater pumping to a certain level called the sustainable yield that is set out in a locally-generated report. Those that depend only on groundwater for their crops are clearly at a disadvantage vs farmers who have a surface water supply.
In recent weeks, the Madera GSA made a controversial decision of how to allocate future groundwater supply to farmers based on whether those farms irrigate their cropland or those who do not.Irrigated lands are likely to be valuable permanent plantings.
As described in an account by Milk Producers Council “In the Madera Subbasin portion of the GSA, there are about 100,000 acres of unirrigated land in addition to the 85,000 acres of irrigated land. Allocating groundwater to the unirrigated lands would greatly reduce the amount of water available to the irrigated lands and would necessitate the establishment of a mechanism to enable that allocated water to be transferred to the irrigated acres that need it. But there is only so much groundwater to go around.
The decision was to allocate a set amount of water called transition water before SGMA deadlines come to irrigated lands, leaving the 100,000 acres of un-irrigated farmland out in the cold, acreage like un-irrigated pasture. It is a scenario that could play out across the Valley.
In California only about a quarter of farmland is irrigated. To bring the Valley’s aquifers into balance, the Public Policy Institute of California says anywhere between 535,000 and 750,000 acres of Valley farmland will have to be retired eventually and those decisions will come from scores of local GSAs like Madera.
To recharge groundwater, districts are planning to build infrastructure to capture more water in wet years.
Fresno mayor backs LGBT pride flag
Fresno’s former Police Chief, elected Mayor, Jerry Dyer has strong conservative credentials and made surprising news after he changed his mind on whether to hoist a Pride flag over Fresno City Hall. Dyer had previously backed the idea that flying such a flag would be divisive when he sought civic unity. But he was particularly moved at a meeting he attended when a college president, Carole Goldsmith, “talked about how when she told her parents for the first time that she was gay ... how she had been asked to leave the home. How that broke her heart.” At the meeting Dyer said he heard countless stories of other people who had felt excluded. He then announced his own change of heart.
Lumber prices are coming down fast
Good news for home builders and remodelers. WSJ reports that lumber futures for “July delivery ended Monday at $996.20 per thousand board feet, down 42% from the record of $1,711.20 reached in early May. Futures have declined 14 of the past 15 trading days, the last two by the most allowed by exchange rules.”
