Valley counties flexed their job performance muscles in August with Kings County reporting 1,400 more jobs this August than a year ago. There were also 1,000 fewer residents unemployed according to the EDD. The biggest gain — Leisure and Hospitality with 800 more jobs year over year. Meanwhile government jobs were actually 100 lower.
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 9.1 percent in August 2021, down from a revised 9.6 percent in July 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 11.0 percent
In nearby Fresno County, the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent in August 2021, down from a revised 9.3 percent in July 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 11.5 percent.
Job growth in Fresno was impressive with hospitality jobs surging by 5,600 from a year earlier. Farm employment recorded the largest month-over increase of 1,200 jobs. Manufacturing payrolls moved up by 1,000 jobs. Add it up — between August 2020 and August 2021, total industry employment increased by 11,600 jobs — up 3.0 percent.
Tulare County’s jobless rate was 10.5 percent in August 2021, down from a revised 11.2 percent in July 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 13.1 percent. Jobs were up 4,000 year-over-year on the farm and up 3,000 non-farm jobs.
Plastic tank maker plans to double production
The drought may be helping one local company with news that Hanford’s Norwesco Inc plans to nearly double production of large plastic water tanks in coming months, says EDC administrator Jay Sayler. The company has been in Hanford since 1999. They plan to build a new 10,000-square-foot facility, add a new production line and employ 8 to 10 more employees” says Sayler. The company is adding a new plastic molding machine used to make permanent and transportable plastic tanks of all sizes used by a wide variety of businesses.
New COVID cases fall here
Daily COVID-19 infections are steadily declining in California and it is happening in Kings County too in late September.
The state says the 7-day new case average for all California is down to 13 per 100,000 compared to 71 per 100,000 Sept 1.
In Kings County, the trend is the same with the seven-day average as of Sept. 19 at 33 per 100,000 — down by half since Sept 1. In Kings the number of new cases as of Sept. 18 was 24 vs 156 as of Aug. 30.
The county still lags the percentage of residents fully vaccinated with just 35% fully vaccinated compared to 58% across California.
The county reports 76 COVID cases in the hospital compared to 20 as of Aug. 1.
Hopes fade for Farmworker legislation
The Senate parliamentarian ruled against a Democratic effort to include immigration reform in reconciliation, a decision that impacts farm and essential worker legalization that California Agriculture has supported.
Here’s the buzz on Bee Sweet’s new project
It's finally fall — time to think citrus!
Fowler-based Bee Sweet Co is underway on construction of a large new 2225,000-square-foot mandarin (tangerine) orange processing plant at their expansive Highway 99 citrus packing campus. The City of Fowler has approved a plan to build the new facility on South Ave.
Vice president of the company Ben Ladd says the state of the art plant will enable the citrus packer to more efficiently handle farmer’s mandarin citrus crop beginning in 2022 or 2023. Ladd says for example, the company expects to eliminate the need for a night shift to keep up with increasing volumes of the tangy flavored fruit varieties that ripen one after another over the winter and spring months. The volume of the kid-favorite citrus being grown in the Central Valley continues to climb each year.
“Last year was the biggest crop ever,” states Ladd.
Unlike some competitors, family-owned Bee Sweet packs 15 varieties of citrus.
