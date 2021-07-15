AgLand Renewables LLC, the California subsidiary of Maryland-based CleanBay Renewables Inc., has been selected by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) to receive $1.7 million in tax credit from the California Competes Tax Credit program. AgLand can now begin development of multiple bioconversion facilities in California.
Without identifying just where the facilities will be, the company says they have selected Kings County and Madera County for the first two facilities, each with a large chicken population.
Farmers need an economical way to dispose of agricultural waste, while also improving the soil to fuel an increase in production. Communities need an economic boost and want access to an abundant, renewable energy supply.
CleanBay Renewables facilities are designed to convert 150,000 tons of chicken litter each year into renewable natural gas and organic fertilizer. Each facility will create 26 new high-paying full-time jobs in the area.
Kings cotton acreage falls in 2021
This year's Valley cotton acreage is smaller as farmers weigh the bleak water outlook vs high cotton prices. Statewide, there are 153,447 acres of cotton planted — down from 171,080 acres in 2020. The state Pink Bollworm program says the breakdown of cotton acreage is 34,506 acres in Fresno County (similar to 34,500 acres in 2020), 8,315 acres in Kern County (down from 10,850 acres in 2020), 75,189 acres in Kings County (down from 86,750 acres in 2020), 28,606 acres in Merced County (down from 31,750 acres in 2020), 397 acres in Madera County (down from 430 acres in 2020), and 6,434 acres in Tulare County (down from 6,725 acres in 2020).
Kings' cotton acres have been dropping over the years. It stood at 285,000 in 1980, 111,000 acres in 2017, 91,000 in 2018 and now 75,000 acres in 2021. It remains the state’s largest cotton producing county
Drought and heat shrink the almond crop
California's 2021 almond production is forecast at 2.80 billion pounds, down 13% from May's subjective forecast and 10% lower than last year's record crop of 3.12 billion pounds. The USDA forecast is based on 1.33 million bearing acres. The 2021 almond crop started off with very dry weather in February, providing excellent bloom conditions and plenty of opportunity for pollination. A lack of rainfall continued through the spring and brought about concern for water availability. Due to low water allocations and record high temperatures in June, the crop did not develop as well as expected. Some growers have decided to save their trees by stripping nuts before harvest.The average nut set per tree is 4,619, a decrease of 18% compared to 2020.
Heat wave lights up Sierra / drys up reservoirs
The record heat in California is withering crops, drying up reservoirs and generating a wave of fires in the Sierra this week. Severe heat waves, combined with a deepening drought and lightning strikes, has set more than 1 million acres of land in California, Oregon, Washington and Canada ablaze, say reports.
UC Davis water expert Dr. Jay Lund says this year is one of the warmest droughts on record.
“It wants to evaporate off of the soils, off of mountains, off of the reservoirs, off of the hill slopes as the snow is melting,” Lund said.
Lund said data from previous droughts show heat waves can make conditions up to 25 percent worse than they would have been otherwise.
Work to fix sinking aqueduct planned
The California Department of Water Resources and the US Department of the Interior have released a joint draft Initial Study Environmental Assessment (IS/EA) for the California Aqueduct-San Luis Canal Embankment and Liner Raise project for Kings and Fresno counties.
The study, available through Aug. 9 lays out a plan to raise 38 miles of the embankment up to six feet on both sides of the Aqueduct and raise the concrete liner within the Aqueduct prism up to three feet on both sides of the Aqueduct. The project aims to restore flows along the key state artery including 8 bridges and raising one check up to 15 feet.
A public scoping meeting will be held in Fall 2021, and the draft document is expected to be released for public comment in Fall 2022. Construction of the project is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2024 and is expected to last 36 months
No price tag for what will likely be a mega-million project, has been released.
Subsidence caused by vigorous ground water pumping for farms near the canal is a trend that has been going on well before the aqueduct was built, but continues now. In some areas groundwater levels are more than 50 feet below previous historical lows experienced prior to 2000. There are many areas of the Valley where recent groundwater levels are more than 100 feet below previous historical lows and correspond to areas of recent subsidence.
The DWR has identified a hot spot of subsidence near the Avenal Cutoff around the aqueduct. Repair work on the canal would be done from Kettleman City in Kings County north into Fresno County.
Subsidence has reduced flows along 222 miles of the aqueduct and is said to have reduced flow capacity by 33%.This hurts not just ag users but millions of Southern California residents who depend on it for drinking water.
Along the Kings/Fresno canal route — thousands of acres of farmland have been retired due to poor soil condition and lack of water where solar farms now grow instead of cotton. This, arguably, reduces the annual water needs in this region and in turn — taps down pumping.
Avenal getting 2nd dollar store
Avenal will get a second dollar store with construction plans for Dollar General near city hall. The town already has Family Dollar at the other end of town. The two chains are competitors.
