Company wants to bottle cannabis-infused lemonade in Lemoore
The City of Lemoore is negotiating with Flavor Fusion LLC to buy three acres in the city to develop for multiple projects. That includes Flavor Fusion Inc as the the licensed manufacturer of Ray’s Lemonade, a cannabis-infused drink sold in bottles. The lemonade will be manufactured and bottled in the city. Projects may also include: any manufacturing type 1, manufacturing type 2, distribution, micro-business, onsite consumption, testing laboratory, transporter and indoor cultivation Type 1A of pot. A second company, Hold My Beer, LLC also wants to conduct cannabis related business in the city.
These would be the fourth and fifth pot enterprises to set up in town creating an economic boon, City Manager Nate Olson argues, for the city, adding jobs and revenue for the general fund. The city's new budget looks better, in part due to this revenue stream. Last year’s budget got an extra $700,000 from two operating dispensaries.
As the cannabis industry builds up in Lemoore, the city expects an annual revenue stream of $3 million, he points out.
Hanford City Council weighs 2X expansion of industrial park
The Kings Industrial Park consists of 1,000 acres located in south Hanford. The park may need more acreage to compete, suggests the Kings County EDC. Now the Hanford City Council will weigh on several options including adding about 1250 acres into the city through annexation. If they choose this plan, more than doubling the size, the designation would include Low-Density Residential at 20 acres, Open Space, 22 acres, Light Industrial — 260 acres and Heavy Industrial — 950 acres. The annexation must go through LAFCO if it moves forward. Kings EDC says the Central Valley is the No. 3 growth market in the U.S. and the number 12 largest industrial market in the US. The plan comes as Visalia is attracting major new logistics companies like Amazon to their industrial park.
Supervisors announce key appointments
Kings County Board of Supervisors have appointed Chuck Kinney to the post of Community Development Director after Greg Gatzka was hired as Corcoran City Manager. In addition, the board approved hiring Larry Spikes, former county CAO to fill in as administrative officer on an interim basis until a permanent CAO is hired The County expects candidates will have filed their applications by July 13.
Law firm to appeal major solar projects
Three big Westlands Solar Farms projects applying for conditional use permits from Kings County have been challenged, at least on a preliminary basis, by the Gotfredson Law firm of LA . Their client is unknown.The three projects are Westlands Grape Solar, Westlands Chestnut Solar and Westlands Blue Solar. An appeal of the planning commission's approval, in front of the Board of Supervisors, will likely be heard.
High Speed Rail offers Kings update
California High Speed Rail’s Central Valley Regional Director Garth Fernandez gave an update to the Kings County Council of Governments in late June. The project has been particularly controversial in this county whose leaders fought the rail project for years in court. Plagued by delays and cost overruns in part due to negotiations, the Authority is making progress on the 7-year construction project, the largest in history here.
The bullet train got some good news recently when President Biden released almost $1 billion in federal funding that President Trump had withheld.
This C2/3 segment covers 65 miles overlapping Kings County as it will connect Merced to Bakersfield. There are more than a dozen construction sites well underway.
Fernadez emphasized the economic benefits to the county including employment of 579 workers on the job as of April, with 200 of them residents of Kings County.
Within Kings County, some 48 miles of construction are underway with 29 structures underway or complete.
Station planning and public outreach is taking place with multiple agencies and stakeholders, including Tulare and Kings counties.
CHSRA CEO Brain Kelly says this segment of the Central Valley’s 119 mile stretch is now expected to cost $2.1 billion instead of the original estimate of $1.3 billion.
While there is no litigation with the County anymore, there are still negotiations over right-of-way needed for the project but owned by the county and other land owners. So far, the Authority has possession of 754 parcels in C2-3 — out of 1,000 parcels that will be needed.
Costs have gone up due to agreements and settlements adding up to an extra $185 million, says a recent report. Another $109 million is needed on design and construction cost increases over the mile-long Hanford Viaduct that crosses Hwy 198. Add in an extra $90 million in unanticipated utility relocations and $61 million extra over costs related to land subsidence along the route and loss of ditch excavation that would have saved money on dirt hauling, says the report.
Still pending is the ROW acquisition that is delayed at various locations. Right-of-Way resolution at Tule River opens the entire Tule River Viaduct area for construction, which facilitates an increase in production, notes a report.
While the majority of the board of CHSRA has appeared to back the electrification footage Central Valley route, some state lawmakers want funds switched to urban mass transit needs. Right now, the state is expected to release funds from Prop1A to move the rail project forward although there are negotiations ongoing right now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.