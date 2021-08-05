Jurisdictions around the country are offering money to reluctant residents to get vaccinated given the fact the COVID-19 variant is spreading fast in areas with low vaccination rates.
What would the impact be in Tulare and Kings counties — where the rates are among the lowest in the state?
One third say it would make difference
Last week President Biden suggested offering $100 to get vaccinated. “Throughout America’s vaccination efforts, we have seen that financial incentives serve as a motivating factor for some people to get vaccinated. When the grocery store Kroger started offering $100 to their associates to get vaccinated, it saw vaccination rates increase from 50% to 75%. States like New Mexico, Ohio, and Colorado have piloted $100 incentive programs that have also helped move the dial on vaccinations.
According to research from the University of California, Los Angeles, roughly one-third of unvaccinated individuals said a cash payment would make them more likely to get a shot.”
One state even rolled out billboards pitching the idea.
Asked if Tulare County would consider such a strategy, Chair of the Board of Supervisors Amy Shuklian notes that 2 of the 5 members of her board are not vaccinated and she doubts a majority would support such an idea.
Still vaccination rates in Tulare County are lagging, with the rate of fully vaccinated residents at 36% and those with one shot at 42%. Parts of the county are much lower with the Tule Indian Reservation at only 21 percent of the reservation — 202 people — that have been fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations are up at the region's largest hospital — Kaweah Health.
In Kings County the rate is even worse at just 29% fully vaccinated, the third lowest in California — although recently more people are coming in for a shot — 916 in a week recently.
Corcoran has a significantly lower rate than the rest of the communities at 24%.
Kings County is on board with financial incentives when it comes to Corcoran but not countywide. The hesitancy may be philosophical.
Had enough
Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon says he is reluctant to follow Biden’s advice and would rather listen to his doctor. “As a farmer I cannot get workers since this has started because I cannot compete with unemployment, as a property manager I had a business that refused to pay me for 15 months until I sent them a screenshot of the 4 million they got from PPP — then they paid, this is just a game to some people. I know for myself I have had enough of the nonsense, I believe the virus is here to stay and we need to learn to live with it and protect ourselves and not depend on an unqualified person or any political party to give me directions.”
The question for leaders from both Kings and Tulare County — if you would listen to your doctor — ask your chief health officer if incentive payments might make a difference?
The federal government says jurisdictions can use American Rescue funds to foot the bill. Tulare County has received over $90 million.
In the case of Kings County, the American Rescue Plan has allocated almost $30 million to the county with almost half in the county budget now says a staff report.
In an agenda item this week, the county says they intend to use the funds for “revenue loss, costs to Public Health department due to the programs and services necessary to continue efforts in addressing, mitigating, and responding to COVID-19, including efforts in continued testing and increased vaccination capacity, funds for businesses in the unincorporated areas, Board Chambers upgrades, funds for community service districts and their arrears utility payments, County Emergency preparedness (Personal Protective Equipment, cleaning supplies, mask supplies, etc. for County staff and offices), revenue loss for parks due to not collecting fees, and information technology upgrades to existing network due to added network pressures, and two generators for campus ground to maintain public service levels which have shown reached capacity.”
Driest year ever
The Tulare Lake Basin is experiencing the driest year on record, less precipitation than even '76/'77 says a state survey. With under 10 inches in the bucket, the Oct-Sept Water Year is lower than '76/'77 with a few months to go. That year saw 10.9 inches fall. Rainfall this year is 35% of average.
Busy paving project at NAS Lemoore
The government is spending $3.1 million on Reeves Boulevard repaving work at Naval Air Station Lemoore , with an estimated project completion date of January 2022. The Reeves repaving project is on schedule. There are 120 trucks a day delivering 3,000 tons of asphalt, they say.
Users are having to exercise patience with the detours that promise no more potholes on the key westside route.
Poor honey production
USDA says this June's honey production in California has been poor. California beekeepers agree that production of honey in June was unusually low. “From a personal perspective, this is the least honey my bees have produced to date since I started my own beekeeping business in 1978,” one beekeeper said. “We can sell all the honey we can produce but have only extracted about 15 percent of a normal crop,” another added.
Though some reported June as very dry with little nectar available, that wasn’t the case for all.
“We were all surprised by the amount of nectar that came in during June — more than we expected,” a beekeeper said. “Our colonies are in good condition for surviving the summer dearth.”
Jackson Ranch may break ground later this year
The realtors marketing the Jackson Ranch project on I-5, just south of Kettleman City say several of the parcels are in escrow and plans are being filed to begin grading the sites. The highway commercial development has been fully entitled by Kings County. The grading is required as a condition of the escrow, they explain. ”We could see some activity soon,” says Tim Wallace of Cushman Wakefield.
The project offers 415 acres along Interstate 5 at the existing Utica Avenue off ramp, touted as the halfway point between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The highway center will be the only stop to offer food, lodging, a truck stop, and service station within a thirty-nine mile stretch of the freeway. Kettleman City does not have a truck stop.
The long range plan is to attract the logistics tenants who would transfer or distribute goods on some 114 acres.
