Armona Elementary unveils new multi-use facility

ARMONA — Armona Union Elementary held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning for its new multi-use facility.

“Today is not about adults, today it’s about students,” said Xavier Piña, superintendent of Armona Union Elementary School District.

The new 9,824 square-foot building was designed by Mangini Associates, Inc. and built in collaboration with Forcum/Mackey Construction, Inc. as the general contractor.

The journey for a new facility began back in 2016. Piña said the district administration and school staff knew that the cafeteria was not accommodating for the size of the school, so they began to brainstorm ideas for a better facility for students.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After they found out they were eligible for modernization dollars through a bond, he said they all began to dream about what could be done, and the idea for the multi-use facility was born.

The $5.6 million facility was funded by the AUESD local bond Measure V, which was passed by district voters in November 2016. The measure was a $6.5 million total general obligation bond program.

Piña thanked the voters in the community for helping make the dream a reality. Construction on the building began in January 2019 and was completed this month.