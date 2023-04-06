The Aria Community Health Center hosted its first Spring Wellness Fair in Stratford Thursday with the goal of hosting similar events in outlying communities to provide residents with much-needed health resources.
The health center has hosted wellness events in communities such as Kettleman City and Riverdale.
Families enjoyed their time in the sun Thursday, music was playing as raffle prizes were handed out, and children could be seen participating in different activities.
A variety of local organizations were in attendance such as the Kings County Library, Valley Voices, Central California Legal Services, the California Highway Patrol, and the Kings County Fire Department, along with other health services like the W.I.C Program.
“We are currently doing a raffle for residents in attendance. We are giving away flat-screen televisions, volleyballs, and Razor scooters,” said Samuel Griffith, an event coordinator for Aria Community Health Center.
The Aria Community Health Center provided residents with the use of its mobile clinic to receive free health screenings.
“We use our mobile clinic to reach more people, transportation is a big issue here in the Central Valley, so this is one way we tackle that issue,” said Griffith.
The wellness fair also provided a space for families to bring their children to participate in healthy outdoor activities.
The fair is a great way to get kids outside, away from their phones and other distractions, and have them move around and be active, said Griffith.
A major component of the wellness fair was health education. Throughout the fairgrounds, the health center had a variety of information booths for residents to learn more about their personal health.
“We are running a blood pressure program, so anyone with a diagnosis of hypertension qualifies to get a blood pressure monitor so they can monitor at home, they also get a visit with our health education staff to learn about how to eat more healthy, we are also doing glucose checks,” said Tiffany Arvizu, a program manager at Aria Community Health Center.
The health center also had a booth that provided free bags of food to anyone who could benefit from the extra groceries.
“This is very important because sometimes food stamps don't cover everything a family may need for the entire month, also right now students are on spring break and it may be harder for families to come up with the extra food to feed everyone,” said Jenelle Moreno a staff member at Aria Community Health Center.