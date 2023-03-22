Kings County has experienced an unprecedented amount of rain this year that has caused damage that officials say will likely take years to repair, and created significant flooding concerns.
The main concern is flooding of the Tulare Lake bottom, which was once the largest lake West of the Mississippi, officials said during a briefing Wednesday morning at the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
The county has been under a state of emergency since March 10, and an Emergency Operations Center was officially established on Monday, March 20.
“We have a lot of farmers that farm in the lake bottom, and they understand that there is a chance that we can get an event like this, perhaps a 100-year event, and some of their farmland will flood again,” said Kings County Sheriff-Coroner David Robinson, adding the region has not experienced such weather conditions since 1983 and 1969.
The lake bed is home to several farms, some of which are underwater and will likely be out of production for several years, Robinson said.
Robinson is urging residents to stay away from the newly formed lake, issuing a reminder that it stands on private property. The flooding along the Tulare Lake bottom will last through the summer into September, and the area will be completely off-limits to the general public, Robinson said.
Local officials are monitoring snowpack levels, which stand at three times more water than the Tulare Lake bottom can hold. Warmer spring temperatures will likely result in more flooding throughout the area, they said.
In addition to the Tulare Lake flooding, some dairy operations within the county have had to evacuate and the county is assisting with those large-scale moves.
Grangeville Boulevard heading east outside Hanford has been closed and dug up by the county to allow Cross Creek to flood over; it will remain closed for several months, officials said.
While Kings County has not issued any official evacuation orders, they have worked with individuals and specific farms that needed to be evacuated near Corcoran, officials said.
The County is also working closely with the county Department of Public Health to combat water pollution caused by septic tanks in rural eras which may become breached by flood water.
Due to terrain changes over recent years, officials are warning that previous flood zones have changed, and encourage residents to check the FEMA website for more information.
Residents are heavily advised to be aware of road conditions, officials said, noting that a number of roads across the county are unsafe for travel.
“We’ve already rescued a few drivers, the vast majority being in Tulare County. If the road is closed heed the sign, if the motor public sees damage, contact us at the EOC. But please, if there's one message we can get out on the law enforcement side it would be to heed the warning signs," said Dave Putnam, an assistant sheriff at the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff’s office has patrol units monitoring flooded roadways, checking the flows, and reporting back on an hourly base.
Corcoran officials said their biggest concern is also flooded roadways which are blocking access for commuters into the city.
“The majority of our impacts have been transportation impacts which are occurring outside of the city, we have two state prisons within the city jurisdiction, and we have thousands of employees that come into the city every day. We currently maintain a map of all the road closures as best we know them,“ said Gary Cramer, the deputy chief of the Corcoran Police Department.
The City of Corcoran, which sits on the far edge of the Tulare Lake basin, is protected by a levee that runs along the south and west edge of the city.
According to Cramer, the levee is in good condition and set to protect the city from rising water levels over the next few months.