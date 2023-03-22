Kings County has experienced an unprecedented amount of rain this year that has caused damage that officials say will likely take years to repair, and created significant flooding concerns.

The main concern is flooding of the Tulare Lake bottom, which was once the largest lake West of the Mississippi, officials said during a briefing Wednesday morning at the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

The county has been under a state of emergency since March 10, and an Emergency Operations Center was officially established on Monday, March 20.

