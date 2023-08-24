Screen Shot 2023-08-23 at 10.04.04 AM.png
NOAA graphic

Last weekend's Baja storms helped push precipitation records in the Tulare Lake basin within two inches of the all-time high, which was set in the water year of 1969.

The six-station index that includes Isabella Dam and Giant Forest at 6,400 feet now stands at 54.3 inches of precipitation for this water year ending Oct. 1. More summer thunderstorms could push us over.

Lake Isabella was one the hardest hit Sierra stations that saw 4.5 inches of rain from the unprecedented tropical storm Sunday and Monday.

