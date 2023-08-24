Last weekend's Baja storms helped push precipitation records in the Tulare Lake basin within two inches of the all-time high, which was set in the water year of 1969.
The six-station index that includes Isabella Dam and Giant Forest at 6,400 feet now stands at 54.3 inches of precipitation for this water year ending Oct. 1. More summer thunderstorms could push us over.
Lake Isabella was one the hardest hit Sierra stations that saw 4.5 inches of rain from the unprecedented tropical storm Sunday and Monday.
Hanford precipitation totals are over 15 inches on an annual basis currently compared to 6.3 inches in the last water year — and it may not be done. Forecasters are hinting at more tropical storms to hit California over the next month.
Jobless rate drops
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 7.9% in July 2023, down from a revised 8.4% in June 2023, and above the year-ago estimate of 6.4%. EDD says there are 1,500 more jobs in the county than there were a year ago.
New Kings County Economic Development Chief
Jay Salyer recently retired from Kings County Economic Development Corporation after serving 25 years as the Economic Development Manager. The nonprofit development organization has hired Fabio Ianni, who hails from Italy. He has worked in Kings County for several years and has plenty of experience in marketing assigned to promote more business and visibility for Kings County.
Lemoore Chamber is back
The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce is back and being led by CEO Benjamin Kahikina. He recently addressed the Lemoore City Council telling them that the organization has been reestablished as of late June promoting a "we want you back" campaign to renew partnerships in the community.
The organization is pointing to its change from the name Greater Kings County Chamber back to its roots in Lemoore. Kahikina appears to be using all the tools of social media to put the spotlight on local businesses in town who are rejoining the Chamber.
The Chamber will coordinate the 28th annual Jack Stone Salute to Agriculture this fall. Kahikina is also the co-chair of the Kings County Tobacco Control Coalition in support of their work and advocacy for smoke-free public recreational spaces.
FF claims it will add second shift
Electric car startup Faraday Future reduced its loss in the latest quarter and said it would now generate revenue. FF has a manufacturing plant in Hanford.
The Gardena, Calif.-based company narrowed its loss to $124.9 million, or 10 cents a share, for the second quarter, ending June 30, from $141.7 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier. Although Faraday reported no revenue in the quarter, operating expenses fell to $49.4 million from $137.5 million.
Faraday said in a letter to investors that it is looking to triple its manufacturing team over the coming months with the addition of a second shift to support increased production volume.
"Looking forward to the third quarter, we expect to have cash from vehicle sales, as well as financing from existing commitments and effective registration statements to help fund cash needs as we ramp up vehicle production," said the company.
Hurtado announces run for Congress
State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D) officially announced her campaign for Congress in California’s 22nd Congressional District.
She will challenge Hanford Congressman David Valadao (R) and fellow Democrat Rudy Salas this spring. Hurtado has been recognized for her work to boost water supplies for the Central Valley. The primary election will be held March 5 with two highest vote getters facing off in November if no one receives 50% of the vote.
The 22nd Congressional District has a 43% to 26% advantage for Democrats despite GOP strength in Kings County.
Growers Optimistic Over Walnut Outlook
What a difference a year makes. The California walnut industry is gearing up for a stellar 2023 harvest and shipping season after several years of drought, and record low grower returns in addition to COVID disrupting markets with supply chain challenges — and a devastating heat wave in September 2022 that negatively impacted the entire crop.
Here’s why this season is lining up to be a different story.
Last winter’s prolonged heavy rains in the California walnut growing regions helped restore deep soil moisture and provided for healthy root zones, enabling trees to better tolerate late season high temperatures. The state also benefited from an extensive snowpack which has provided all growing regions with sufficient water to support the trees and the crops through this season.
The much-needed chilling hours were at normal levels, placing the trees into a deep winter dormancy and a prolonged “rest and recuperation” period. Mild spring temperatures were ideal and produced full, vibrant, vigorous tree canopies which supported strong pollination, resulting in robust nut sets throughout the orchards.
Quality is expected to be excellent due to favorable growing conditions.
Walnuts are a $62 million crop in Kings County.
“This year, our trees are more capable of handling higher temperatures than the previous years when the trees were under stress due to long-term deficit irrigation,” commented fourth-generation grower and handler Bill Carriere of Glenn, California. “Long-time growers have commented that the trees have not looked this strong and healthy in at least six to seven years. The full leaf canopy provided excellent temperature control and sun protection during the spring and summer months, allowing the walnuts to grow evenly with minimal sunburn. I am very optimistic that this year will mark a return to the premium quality walnuts we are known for in California.”
Acreage adjustments
Record low prices, brought on by an oversupply of darker than normal walnut kernels and weak demand in international markets, have taken a toll on growers, some opting to remove orchards from production.
The extent of the acreage shift became more evident in an acreage survey conducted by the California Walnut Board between Oct. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. For the first time ever, the acreage of California walnuts declined with 23,000 acres removed during the nine-month period. The industry will likely see additional reductions between July and December 2023, as more growers decide to shift to other crops and the needed tree removal equipment becomes available.
However, even with the removal of these orchards, the industry has a strong production base with approximately 380,000 producing acres and 37,000 younger non-bearing acres.
Low price for milk powder
Kings County dairymen make lots of nonfat dried milk. Visalia’s California Dairies is one the US' largest suppliers, manufacturing 40% of the United States’ total milk powder production. But this year prices are down in the marketplace to just $1.09 per pound. That compares to an average last year of $1.65. Milk exports have fallen this year and about two-thirds of NFDM is exported.