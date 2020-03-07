Another round of Community Emergency Response Team training begins

Anyone who finishes the program can choose to become a CERT volunteer. Huddleston said a majority of citizens choose to stay on board as a volunteer, however there is no obligation to do so. She said the program is great for anyone looking to enhance their own knowledge and abilities.

Those who choose to become volunteers continue to do one training session per month and will be on call in case something happens and they are needed.

Huddleston said volunteers are a huge asset when there is a major incident because resources can become overwhelmed. She said volunteers can assist with things that don’t need a uniformed officer, like helping evacuate and area or conducting traffic control.

“It frees up a lot of time,” she said.

Thankfully, there are not a lot of large-scale disasters that occur in the area, so Huddleston said volunteers end up helping at a lot of community events like food bank distributions, National Night Out, Police Activity League fundraiser events and Thursday Night Market Place.

The reporter can be reached at (559) 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com

