Another round of Community Emergency Response Team training begins

HANFORD — After taking a hiatus in the fall, Hanford Police Department will once again provide its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.
CERT is a joint effort between HPD and the Hanford Fire Department with the goal to empower citizens and teach them how to help their families and neighbors during small- or large-scale emergencies or natural disasters.
The program includes seven classes, which will cover things like:
- Disaster preparedness
- Fire safety and small fire suppression
- Light search and rescue
- First aid/triage
- Terrorism
- Incident command system
- Disaster psychology
- Disaster simulation exercise
Training is a mix of classroom and hands-on training and features guest speakers. The first class meets on March 10 and there are still spots available.
At the end of the program, volunteers put their new skills to the test by taking part in a practical scenario-based exam, said Lt. Stephanie Huddleston.
You have free articles remaining.
Huddleston coordinated the program along with Cpl. Richard Pontecorvo in the past, but will now hand the reins over to Sgt. Gabriel Jimenez.
Huddleston said all kinds of people join the program for different reasons, from retirees and teachers to firefighters and EMTs.
Anyone who finishes the program can choose to become a CERT volunteer. Huddleston said a majority of citizens choose to stay on board as a volunteer, however there is no obligation to do so. She said the program is great for anyone looking to enhance their own knowledge and abilities.
Those who choose to become volunteers continue to do one training session per month and will be on call in case something happens and they are needed.
Huddleston said volunteers are a huge asset when there is a major incident because resources can become overwhelmed. She said volunteers can assist with things that don’t need a uniformed officer, like helping evacuate and area or conducting traffic control.
“It frees up a lot of time,” she said.
Thankfully, there are not a lot of large-scale disasters that occur in the area, so Huddleston said volunteers end up helping at a lot of community events like food bank distributions, National Night Out, Police Activity League fundraiser events and Thursday Night Market Place.
The reporter can be reached at (559) 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com