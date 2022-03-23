The annual Soroptimist Awards Banquet was held at the Glad Tidings Church in Hanford on Tuesday evening.
Around 100 people, including Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves, City Council person Amanda Saltray, Vice Mayor Diane Sharp, and representatives of United States Congressman David Valadao, California States Senator Melissa Hurtado, and State Assemblyman Rudy Salas, attended the dinner.
Judy Fierro and Judy Wait were honored with the Women Helping Women Award. Educators of the Year included Nancy Cardosa, Kim McCullogh and Cyndy Swift.
"S" Club Scholarships were awarded to Melissa Luna Amaya (Hanford West), Tingyu Gong (Sierra Pacific) and Mishaelynn Stephens (Hanford High).