Flying treasured veterans' family flags will, for the 30th time, transform Memorial Day in the Armona Cemetery into a colorful Avenue of Flags. The event will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30.
The colorful event, lost to the pandemic two years ago, returned in a limited way last year by adding 16 flags — pushing the total to over 1,000. The Marine League, the main organizational sponsor of the event, will add 14 additional family flags to be flown this year.
The new flags, donated by area families in honor of their loved ones who served in America’s armed forces, will hold the honor this year, according to Glenn Hatfield, commander of Kings County Marine League, detachment 455, Kings County.
The families of veterans who died during the year purchase flags, and the family, in turn, offers the flag to the League for labeling, posting and storage throughout the year, ready for the next Memorial Day, Hatfield said.
The flags left in storage from past Memorial Days will be part of the special program. Each family receives the attention of the Marines, in formal League dress, during the ceremony.
But the memorable display in the Grangeville Cemetery is only one of the visual treats for the crowd attending each Memorial Day. A special patriotic loudspeaker address by an area veteran is accompanied by special music and a Marine rifle squad salute.
The 473rd USMC Support Squad, Naval Air Station Lemoore, will assist the local Legion in the program.
Contact the Marine League at 559-925-8027 for information on how to claim a family flag, and how to volunteer for setting up the flags and the agenda for Memorial Day 2022.