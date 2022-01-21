Chicken-loving Hanford customers celebrated the grand opening of Angry Chickz Friday.
More than 20 employees of the fast-expanding California restaurant chain celebrated with a ribbon-cutting session prior to welcoming a long line of hungry locals.
The chicken restaurant opened at the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center in Hanford. One of 15 throughout California, Angry Chickz specializes in "Nashville hot chicken."
The grand opening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amory Marple.
"Welcome everyone," Marple announced to anxious but orderly customers standing in a long line outside the new restaurant. "Thank you, Angry Chickz for choosing Hanford. Congratulations."
In addition to spicy chicken with all kinds of side dishes — from mac & cheese to coleslaw and seasoned fries — customers were enticed by a drawing for free food and goodie bags with the yellow Angry Chickz logo.
Owner David Mkhitar, 34, started Angry Chickz less than three years ago. Mkhitar selected Hanford because of its demographics: young people, families and working professionals.
"We've been in Fresno for about two years and Visalia, and I've been looking at a location here for about a year now," said Mkhitar, the sole owner of Angry Chickz, which has locations throughout California including Sacramento, San Jose, Los Angeles, Modesto and Bakersfield.
"Growing up in Fresno, and knowing these areas," Mkhitar said, "I already knew the demographic from my own experience."
It's not necessarily the income level, "it's the age group" that attracted him to Hanford, Mkhitar explained. "The types of people here, they're professionals."
During construction of the restaurant, the owner said he was pleased to see his target demographic of 18- to 30-year-olds frequenting the shopping center.
"That's the target," he said, "but then you have families with small children.
"New people," Mkhitar added, referring to Hanford as "a hidden gem."
"That's what excites us," he continued, explaining the two-way allure of a spicy chicken restaurant opening up in town. "It's new to us. It's new to them."
Not So New to Some
Angry Chickz isn't new to Jedi Solis of Corcoran. Solis, 17, said he's familiar with the flavorful chicken from the Visalia location he frequents.
"I really like the food," he said.
Solis sat with Skyler and Ruben Quintero of Hanford at a spacious table in the far corner of the new restaurant. Both were drawn to the grand opening because Solis recommended they experience it — that and the shop's splashy presence on social-media sites, where "free merchandize" was touted for the first 100 customers.
"I saw the free stuff on Instagram," said Skyler, 14. "And, I really like the food I've eaten in Visalia. I like the sliders. It has a ting to it. I like spicy food."
Cousin Ruben, 17, said Angry Chickz is a new experience.
"This is my first time trying it," he said. "The food looks good, though."
And just like that, baskets of fresh, crunchy chicken arrived at their corner table — hot, and spicy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.