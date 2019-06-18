VISALIA — Saturday at the annual AMVETS State Convention in Visalia, the AMVETS Department of California awarded AMVETS Post 1893 of Kings County as AMVETS Post of the Year for 2018-2019.
Other awards for AMVETS Post 1893 include first place in program reporting for the central area of California and first place in membership recruitment for the central area.
Also awarded was AMVETS Post 1893’s new Commander Jeff Lukens as AMVET of the Year for the State of California. Previous commander, Darren Clayton, was awarded Post Commander of the Year for 2018-2019.
AMVETS Post 1893 was charted in April 2017 and currently has the only operating JUNIOR AMVETS program in the State of California for children of Veterans ages 5 to 17.
Post 1893 is also spearheading a new program called the “22-Council,” in which post members are trained in Mental Health First Aid and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) and will be placed on call to aid police in Veteran suicide ideation cases.
For more information on AMVETS Post 1893, contact Lukens at 556-3446. For more information on the 22-Council, contact AMVETS Post 1893’s 2nd Vice Commander Aramis Montoya at 469-4760
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.