As ridership continues to grow and communities are opening up more business and leisure activities as pandemic restrictions ease, Amtrak San Joaquins is increasing its intercity passenger rail and thruway bus services.
On June 28, Amtrak San Joaquins will restore service as follows:
• Daily service will resume on Train 717, which heads northbound, leaving Bakersfield at 2:12 p.m., traveling through the Valley and arriving in Oakland at 8:31 p.m.
• Daily service will resume on Train 714, which heads southbound, leaving Oakland at 11:36 a.m., traveling through the Valley and arriving in Bakersfield at 5:57 p.m.
• Bus service will increase on Route 1, which covers Bakersfield to Los Angeles to San Diego, Route 3, which covers Redding to Sacramento to Stockton, and on Route 99 which connects Oakland to Emeryville and San Francisco.
Ridership on Amtrak San Joaquins fell significantly during the COVID-19 crisis, but held more stable than other Amtrak lines across the country. It is now experiencing a steady increase in ridership week after week.
“We are excited to be welcoming back our riders and helping Californians reconnect to the places and people they want to visit,” said David Lipari. “This increase in service will improve connectivity for the summer travel season. We also anticipate making further adjustments to increase service this fall, including potentially restoring at least one direct train connection to Sacramento.”
Café service will be resuming on several trains that carry café cars, and on the train sets without a formal café car passengers will be provided with a free snack box that includes water and locally-sourced snack products. In alignment with guidance from the CDC and state health officials for public transit, face masks will continue to be required on Amtrak San Joaquins. Additionally, stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols will continue. Disinfection wipe downs are being performed multiple times each day on all high touch surfaces, and hand sanitizer is available for use by passengers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No mask please
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.