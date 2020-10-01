You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amtrak San Joaquins to reopen temporarily closed stations, beginning Monday
0 comments

Amtrak San Joaquins to reopen temporarily closed stations, beginning Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

STOCKTON —  Beginning Monday, station lobbies serving the Amtrak San Joaquins in the cities of Hanford (HNF), Fresno (FNO), Merced (MCD) and Modesto (MOD) will reopen with new hours of operation, providing the ability for passengers to once again buy tickets in person, check bags, and await their connections indoors. These services are important to service operations during the colder months and busy holiday travel season.

In late March, as the state was beginning to implement severe restrictions on non-essential travel, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA), managers of the Amtrak San Joaquins, implemented a revised schedule and suspended non-essential portions of the service. In order to focus resources and preserve essential travel functions, station lobbies at select stations were temporarily closed, while others operated with reduced staff and hours. More recently, these changes included adjustments to the Thruway Bus network.

“Our primary ongoing commitment is providing a safe and reliable service to our communities and essential travelers,” said Stacey Mortensen, Executive Director of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority. “While the changes and station closures were a necessary step to address budgetary constraints and severely reduced ridership and revenue, we are pleased to once again open our stations lobbies and provide the in-station services our travelers have come to value as part of traveling on the San Joaquins, while also ensuring the highest level of health standards across our service.”

Amtrak San Joaquins' top priority is the health and safety of our employees and passengers. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amtrak San Joaquins has followed recommendations from the CDC and state and local public health officials when implementing measures to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public. As our previously closed stations reopen, we are reminding the public of the safety protocols we have implemented corridor wide, these include:

  • Social Distancing. To ensure the continued health of our travelers and Amtrak San Joaquins staff, all visitors and passengers are required to practice social distancing inside stations, on the platforms, and aboard the trains and Thruway buses.
  • Face Coverings. As an additional preventative measure, all Amtrak San Joaquins staff, travelers, and visitors are required to wear facemasks while inside the stations, on the platforms, and aboard the trains and Thruway buses.
  • No Cash. Cash is not currently accepted to limit exchange of items from passengers to employees and vice versa.

Station staff will also ensure regular disinfection of high-touch surfaces and increased signage. The most current schedules and station information can be found at www.AmtrakSanJoaquins.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY
Obituaries

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY

Philmore Courtney Daley was born on December 4, 1958 in Kingston,Jamaica. He was born to Joyce Hardie and Edgar Daley. At 12 years of age, Phi…

Lena L. Norton
Obituaries

Lena L. Norton

Lena L. Norton, 89 of Hanford, CA passed away and went to glory on September 23, 2020. She was born to her Parents Joaquin and Lenor Dias on N…

MARGARET GUTIERREZ
Obituaries

MARGARET GUTIERREZ

Margaret Gutierrez was born July 24, 1939 to Augustine & Conception Ramirez. Margaret passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly…

Obituaries

Jasome Rivas

Jasome Rivas, 39, of Lemoore passed away September 22nd. No Service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral …

Bob D. Begley
Obituaries

Bob D. Begley

On September 7, 2020 Bob Begley, loving husband, father and grandfather went to Heaven to be with his Lord and his mother and father. Bob was …

Sue Carol Norton
Obituaries

Sue Carol Norton

Sue Carol Norton, 82, of Lemoore, CA, passed away on September 3, 2020, to go be with the Lord. She was born to her parents Esley K. and Marie…

Lucile Condos
Obituaries

Lucile Condos

Lucile Babe Condos, born in Joliet, Illinois on November 26, 1919, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on September 12, 2020 a…

Obituaries

Janalee Kaye White

Janalee Kaye White, 68, of Hanford, passed away on August 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26th at First Sou…

Daniel Pops Montoya
Obituaries

Daniel Pops Montoya

  • Updated

Daniel Pops Montoya was born December 15, 1999. He left us on August 10, 2020. He was a 2018 Selma High School graduate. He was planning on at…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News