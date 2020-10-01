Amtrak San Joaquins to reopen temporarily closed stations, beginning Monday

STOCKTON — Beginning Monday, station lobbies serving the Amtrak San Joaquins in the cities of Hanford (HNF), Fresno (FNO), Merced (MCD) and Modesto (MOD) will reopen with new hours of operation, providing the ability for passengers to once again buy tickets in person, check bags, and await their connections indoors. These services are important to service operations during the colder months and busy holiday travel season.
In late March, as the state was beginning to implement severe restrictions on non-essential travel, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA), managers of the Amtrak San Joaquins, implemented a revised schedule and suspended non-essential portions of the service. In order to focus resources and preserve essential travel functions, station lobbies at select stations were temporarily closed, while others operated with reduced staff and hours. More recently, these changes included adjustments to the Thruway Bus network.
“Our primary ongoing commitment is providing a safe and reliable service to our communities and essential travelers,” said Stacey Mortensen, Executive Director of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority. “While the changes and station closures were a necessary step to address budgetary constraints and severely reduced ridership and revenue, we are pleased to once again open our stations lobbies and provide the in-station services our travelers have come to value as part of traveling on the San Joaquins, while also ensuring the highest level of health standards across our service.”
Amtrak San Joaquins' top priority is the health and safety of our employees and passengers. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amtrak San Joaquins has followed recommendations from the CDC and state and local public health officials when implementing measures to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public. As our previously closed stations reopen, we are reminding the public of the safety protocols we have implemented corridor wide, these include:
- Social Distancing. To ensure the continued health of our travelers and Amtrak San Joaquins staff, all visitors and passengers are required to practice social distancing inside stations, on the platforms, and aboard the trains and Thruway buses.
- Face Coverings. As an additional preventative measure, all Amtrak San Joaquins staff, travelers, and visitors are required to wear facemasks while inside the stations, on the platforms, and aboard the trains and Thruway buses.
- No Cash. Cash is not currently accepted to limit exchange of items from passengers to employees and vice versa.
Station staff will also ensure regular disinfection of high-touch surfaces and increased signage. The most current schedules and station information can be found at www.AmtrakSanJoaquins.com.
