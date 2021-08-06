Valley Baseball fans will have the chance to save money seeing their favorite teams with some help on the cost of tickets.
Amtrak San Joaquin is offering a special event train to take commuters to the “Battle of the Bay” game between the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics. Tickets to the Oakland Coliseum (OAC) will include an automatic discount of 50%.
“After more than a year of providing essential service to our corridor communities due to the pandemic, we are very excited to be bringing back our special train to the Battle of the Bay,” said David Lipari, marketing manager for San Joaquin Powers Authority. “As the counties across the state have lifted COVID-19 restrictions, we have increased our services to connected riders to their destinations.”
Lipari added that bringing back the “Battle of the Bay” trains is a milestone in the return to normalcy for San Joaquin.
Trains will run on Aug. 21 and 22. In Hanford, the train bound for the OAC (711 inbound) will depart at 6:12 a.m., making stops in Fresno, Madera, Merced, Turlock-Denair, Modesto, Stockton, Antioch, Martinez, Richmond and Oakland JLS, before arriving at the stadium. After the game, the special train will depart from the OAC at 5:25 p.m. and arrive back in Hanford at 10:24 p.m.
Trips can be booked by visiting www.AmtrakSanJoaquins.com or calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.
