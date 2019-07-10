HANFORD — The American Warriors of California will be collecting water and any other donations for earthquake relief for the city of Ridgecrest.
Ridgecrest, located in Kern County, was hit hard by two earthquakes centered in the Mojave Desert that rocked Southern California on Thursday and Friday.
The American Warriors of California will be at Foods Co., 1850 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford, from 8-10 a.m. today, July 10.
The organization, which has the mission to escort and return the remains of killed military members to their families, will have a trailer and will accept all public donations.
The Warriors will transport the donations to the Ridgecrest Police Department Emergency Services.
