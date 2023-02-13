Lemoore Police Officer Nicholas Gonzales has been named Officer of the Year by American Legion Post 100 Lemoore.
“The award helps honor the officer, and it’s just to show the work that he does tirelessly every day to make the community better,” said Lemoore Police Captain Margarita Ochoa. “He’s extremely deserving of the award, as humble as he is. I find it very important to recognize this outstanding achievement.”
American Legion Post 100 Lemoore, founded in 1921, has 171 members and is the Lemoore subsect of the American Legion. By winning the Officer of the Year award from Post 100 Lemoore, there is a chance for Gonzales to win more awards at the state and national levels, competing against winners from other posts and departments.
Dave Brown, assistant adjutant at American Legion Post 100 Lemoore, said that the Officer of the Year award goes to an officer who goes above and beyond the duties that are expected of them. Winners do not have to be involved with the military but do need to be active, sworn police officers.
"It [the award] was well-deserved," Brown said. "The Lemoore Police Department does an outstanding job, and they do a lot of good for the community. They're a dedicated group of individuals who really do care about the community, who care about the people in this community."
Ochoa said that Gonzales started as a volunteer with the police department until he eventually moved through the academy. He served as a reserve officer in 2021 before being brought on full-time. One of Gonzales' primary duties is as a youth development officer assigned to Lemoore Elementary School District.
“It’s not uncommon to see him doing traffic enforcement, making sure the kids get to school safe,” Ochoa said. “You name it, he’s there. If the school is doing a carnival, sports activities, you can see him there. It’s building rapport with our department and the schools, doing any enforcement that’s necessary and working with school administration to make sure they have programs for critical incidents. “
Ochoa said that Gonzales participates in a number of events that are not required for officers to attend such as Presents on Patrol, which sees Lemoore Police deliver gifts to families and children.
“Community-oriented policing is huge in our department and something we believe in,” Ochoa said. “Pretty much everyone that we’ve hired, we’ve made sure that they have the same beliefs so that we can reach our agency’s goals. He is participating in pretty much every activity our agency has put on.”
Ochoa described Gonzales as an exceptional leader and someone that the Lemoore Police Department would want others to emulate.
“He’s done a lot of things in a very short amount of time, and that’s just because he’s extremely well-rounded,” Ochoa said. “He wants to learn anything and everything he can, and he works tirelessly every day to make this community better. “