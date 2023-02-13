Lemoore Officer of the Year

From left, Todd Poloschan, Adjutant American Legion Post 100 Lemoore, American Legion Post 100 Lemoore Officer of the Year Nicholas Gonzales and LPD Chief Michael Kendall.

 Courtesy of Dave Brown and American Legion Post 100

Lemoore Police Officer Nicholas Gonzales has been named Officer of the Year by American Legion Post 100 Lemoore.

“The award helps honor the officer, and it’s just to show the work that he does tirelessly every day to make the community better,” said Lemoore Police Captain Margarita Ochoa. “He’s extremely deserving of the award, as humble as he is. I find it very important to recognize this outstanding achievement.”

American Legion Post 100 Lemoore, founded in 1921, has 171 members and is the Lemoore subsect of the American Legion. By winning the Officer of the Year award from Post 100 Lemoore, there is a chance for Gonzales to win more awards at the state and national levels, competing against winners from other posts and departments.

