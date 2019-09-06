Hanford – On September 14, local participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of Hanford at Civic Center Park to help beat our biggest rival - cancer. The event starts at 9:00am and ends at 10:00pm. The day will include live music, a petting zoo and bounce houses for the kids, food vendors, lots of games and activities and a luminaria ceremony to remember those we’ve lost, celebrate cancer survivors and show everyone affected by cancer that we are the light in the darkness.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer. At Relay events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from funding and conducting breakthrough research, to providing free rides to treatment, places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline, we’re leading the fight for a world without cancer.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay For Life movement of 3.5 million participants across the world unite at more than 4,500 events to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. Since 1985, Relay For Life events in the U.S. have raised more than $6.3 billion.
The Relay For Life of Hanford is supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include: Black Bear Diner, Cost Less Food Co., Freeway Toyota of Hanford, A Polished Image, Best Buy Market, Hanford Hyundai, Horizon Nut, Netto Ag., Penn Hill Group, The Sun Gazette and World Wide Sires Ltd.
Together, we can beat our biggest rival. Join us or donate to the Relay For Life of Hanford. Visit RelayForLife.org/hanfordca.
