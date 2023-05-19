Texas-based DR Horton plans to build the largest new home subdivision ever in Hanford. At 457 homes, built in six phases, the city is processing a draft environmental impact report this month with a public comment period ending May 27.
The new homes would be located in the south part of town — south of Hanford Armona Road and north of Houston Avenue along 101/2 Avenue and not far from Home Garden. Most of the 95 acres that the project will be built on is in agricultural use now.
While DR Horton may be huge nationally, there are a contingent of other major builders in Kings County. DR Horton does have a pending project in Corcoran called Fox Glenn and plenty of other projects in the Valley including three in Tulare, where homes start at $397,000.
In their operational statement the company lays out an ambitious construction schedule launching the project as soon as possible.
“Construction will take approximately 24 months, with total buildout of the homes by Q4 2025.”
Besides the homes, the project called Lunaria will feature a 5.82-acre park.
In addition to this new single family project DR Horton has filed another map to build 95 homes on 21 acres between 12th and 13th avenues.
Right now, Kings County’s busiest builders are San Joaquin Valley Homes and Lennar — both with projects in Hanford. Lennar has a 161-unit subdivision in northwest Hanford at 13th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard nearing a final map. Lennar also has a 133-unit project nearby under construction.
Other major projects include Woodside Homes with a 158-unit subdivision under construction and CalClark Farms, with a 191-unit project.
San Joaquin Valley Homes' two Hanford subdivisions add up to 267 homes — altogether an active Hanford pipeline by builders.
High interest rates and concern about the economy have put dampers on the industry nationwide, but nevertheless, DR Horton stock is double what it was a year ago
In an earnings release recently, the leading home builder said "the spring selling season is off to an encouraging start." It added demand improved during the quarter due to "normal seasonal factors," despite higher mortgage rates and inflationary pressures.
Although higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may persist for some time, the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points remains limited," Board Chairman Donald Horton said in Thursday's earnings release. "Demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable," he added.
So far this year builders have permitted 132 homes in the county through May 9 compared to just 78 over the same period in 2022 and slightly down from pre-pandemic times in 2019, when they permitted 158 new homes, according to Construction Monitor.