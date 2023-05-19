John Lindt

Texas-based DR Horton plans to build the largest new home subdivision ever in Hanford. At 457 homes, built in six phases, the city is processing a draft environmental impact report this month with a public comment period ending May 27.

The new homes would be located in the south part of town — south of Hanford Armona Road and north of Houston Avenue along 101/2 Avenue and not far from Home Garden. Most of the 95 acres that the project will be built on is in agricultural use now.

While DR Horton may be huge nationally, there are a contingent of other major builders in Kings County. DR Horton does have a pending project in Corcoran called Fox Glenn and plenty of other projects in the Valley including three in Tulare, where homes start at $397,000.

