Hanford Councilor Amanda Saltray power washes a rusty water fountain before it gets a free coat of paint during the cleanup event at Hidden Valley Park in July. Saltray is running for reelection in November.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Amanda Saltray has had a short but productive run on the Hanford City Council. She was appointed to her District A seat in June 2021, replacing Council retiree John Draxler in a 3-2 vote.

With her term coming to a close at the end of 2022, she is running against teacher and Planning Commission Vice-Chair Travis Paden.

Saltray is a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling her children, and she applies the same care and concern for her family that she does for her community, she said.

