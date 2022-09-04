Amanda Saltray has had a short but productive run on the Hanford City Council. She was appointed to her District A seat in June 2021, replacing Council retiree John Draxler in a 3-2 vote.
With her term coming to a close at the end of 2022, she is running against teacher and Planning Commission Vice-Chair Travis Paden.
Saltray is a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling her children, and she applies the same care and concern for her family that she does for her community, she said.
"I'm a doer," Saltray said. "If I see something needs to be done, I want to jump in and do something."
She said that mentality prompted her to begin getting involved in local politics. She began attending City Council meetings because of concerns about the city changing out the rubber flooring at the Freedom Park playground.
The city decided removing and replacing it with wood chips would be less costly, but she fought to keep the rubber material already in use because it provided wheelchair access in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Saltray said she decided to get more involved because she saw local needs not being addressed with proper representation.
"I want to be a voice for the entire valley as well as Hanford," she said.
Along with serving on the City Council, Saltray sits on the committee for the California League of Cities, using it as a means to review every piece of state legislation to see how it benefits or harms Hanford. She says she fights against state laws that remove local authority.
"It's a big fight against Sacramento," Saltray said about her key goal for re-election. "We need to reestablish that public servants serve at the will of the people."
Another way Saltray wants to serve Hanford is by looking for a solution to the city's issues with homelessness. Her possible solution involves a program she observed in Lodi called Inner City Action.
The program, according to Saltray, takes homeless individuals off streets, provides life coaching, helps with resume building and returning them to the work force while providing basic human needs and detox programs.
Saltray is also involved with the Kings Community Action Organization. She said her most rewarding public service experience was helping plan a Head Start fieldtrip to last year's Winter Wonderland at Civic Park.
Kings County Action Organization sponsored the families who attended and Saltray coordinated with them and the Parks and Recreation department to ensure the event provided opportunities for families who otherwise might have been unable to visit the skating rink.
For more information about Councilwoman Saltray's campaign, you can visit her official Facebook page or call her at 559-415-5482.