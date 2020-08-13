Alvin Horn Sr
October 8, 1943
October 8, 1943
Alvin Horn Sr. entered into this life on October 8, 1943, in Boley, Oklahoma. He was born to the late Mose Sr. and Cordie Horn. He later moved to Hanford California at the age of two years old with his parents and other family members.
He graduated from Hanford High school where he excelled in sports. After graduation he attended, and received his AA degree from Sequoia College in Visalia California. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He later moved to Bakersfield.
Alvin was employed and retired from Southern California Gas Company after 17 years. He returned to school and receive his BA degree in History from California State University in Bakersfield. He worked for Ebony Counseling Center as a Drug and Alcohol counselor which he retired from after 16 years. He was inducted into the Hanford Longfield Center Hall of Fame in 1995.
He leaves to cherish his memory: His wife, Rosalyn, his sons: Alvin Jr., Keenan, Patrick (Whittany) and Andre who preceded him in death. His granddaughters: Shanae, Aysha, Cheyenne, Kyesha and Destiny, Keeana and Shalae. Grandsons: Keenan Jr., Avery, Kyle, Andre Jr., Lamar and Cleayvon. His brothers: John, Earl (Bonnie), and Arnold. His brothers Mose Jr., Quincy and Joseph preceded him in death. His sisters Gracie and Allean who also preceded him in death. He leaves a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 10 a.m. in Fresno California at Jesse E. Cooley funeral home. The viewing will be held on August 18th from 4-8. Mask are required.
To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Horn, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.