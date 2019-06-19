HANFORD — Multiple law enforcement agencies announced Wednesday the conclusion of a five-month investigation that targeted suspected gang members across four Central Valley counties.
The announcement comes just a day after 54 individuals were arrested in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties during "Operation Red Reaper", said Kings County Assistant Sheriff Robert Thayer in a news conference.
In total, officials made 96 arrests, recovered 74 firearms - 14 of them fully automatic - and 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the investigation, Thayer said.
Over 15 agencies including local police departments, sheriff offices, the California Department of Justice and FBI worked together to target the suspected gang members.
Many members are believed to have been taking orders to commit violent crime and drug trafficking from the Nuestra Familia gang within the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, Thayer said.
A total of 21 individuals at Pleasant Valley were charged federally, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
Individuals from the Nuestra Familia gang used contraband cell phones in prison to contact and order members such as the Norteño street gang, Scott said.
“Our desire truly is to make our communities as safe as we possibly can; but this isn’t over, by any means,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said at the Wednesday press conference. “Gangs are not going to go away, but we have to be vigilant in that fight. I want every gang member to hear...we will be coming after you. And we want you to know that we take this seriously and we take our community seriously.”
Charges on gang members include murder, robbery, drug trafficking and more, Thayer said.
Among those arrested were Jose Quintero and Fredie Quair, two gang members who are suspected of being involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning, Thayer said.
While officers were getting ready to serve arrest warrants in Operation Red Reaper, they heard of a home invasion in Corcoran around 3 a.m., where they found one suspect shot, Thayer said.
They arrested Quintero and Quair as additional suspects in the home invasion in a traffic stop about two hours later.
During the stop, Quair exited the vehicle and “fashioned an isosceles shape”, a typical position a suspect takes when confronting officers with a weapon, Thayer said.
A Kings County deputy and three Department of Justice officers at the stop opened fire, injuring both Quintero and Quair, who is still in the hospital. Quintero was treated and released.
The third home invasion suspect who was wounded on the premises is still in the hospital, authorities said.
“This is the third time in a decade we have come together to take out the Nuestra Familia in Kings County,” Scott said. “If we have to come back a fourth time, we will.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We need gun laws prohibiting the owning of fully automatic firearms that do not fall within the Federal Firearms code for ownership of these weapons of mass destruction-more laws will stop this nonsense, (sarcasm). Honest citizens follow these laws but in Ca. felons are exempt and if caught plea bargain down to a minimal sentence then the Legislature calls for more restriction. Hey guy's and gal's, how about sentencing these culprits to the MAXIMUM sentence under the Federal Firearms code 622,IE; section g. 10 years for felon in possession, add on the enhancements of 10 years for an illegal firearm, 10 years for an altered weapon,( fully automatic firearms cannot be manufactured for general public sales so I surmise they were altered as it is not that difficult), 10 years for being used for criminal purposes,( they were found with drugs present), and if they were hidden another 10 years for concealed weapon if they didin't have a Ca. CCW, (concealed carry weapon), permit which undoubtedly they didn't as one must pass a full scan Federal and State background check and receive and pass a course with 6 hours of laws and regulations and 6 hours of range training with the weapon intended to be carried only after being given permission from local policing agency's to apply and completing all requirements But that would be a burden on felons so they get a pass, these requirements are only for the honest citizen and the Legislature continues to make it more difficult for the honest citizen with more laws, restrictions, etc. to purchase and own a firearm and now ammunition but feel sorry for the felons when caught not complying with the laws because it is too difficult for them and they need that firearm for protection in their trades. These sentences are in Federal Prison so our local and State systems would not be burdened. Oh, wow, I forgot, they may need be sent out of State to another Federal Prison if local ones are full and be away from friends and family--the inhumanity of this dreadful sentencing. Maybe that may be a deterrent but I doubt it as the DA's and Legislature have their backs. Lazy DA's who plea bargain down to minimal sentences so it eases their workload. This is the result, hundreds caught but soon to be released so we can do it all over again--job security? Well, I have had my venting for the day but our State legislators keep punishing honest citizen and refuse to punish their protected class of citizens who they now want to return the right to vote to.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.