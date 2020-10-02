All Valley Printing donates 1000 Masks to first responders

HANFORD — On Thursday All Valley Printing, Inc., provided 1,000 Masks to the Hanford Fire Department. While it may seem odd to for a printer to provide PPE, for All Valley Printing, providing solutions to keep clients operating is second nature. Now they have just added products to keep them operating safely.
“When schools and businesses began to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were fortunate to be able to continue operations. Like many businesses, we shifted to remote work where possible and closed our storefront to walk-ins.” Pauline Hershey, president of All Valley Printing continues, “I am already a strong advocate for the importance of prevention, (Hershey has spent time in roles assisting with various organizations and initiatives related to community and individual wellness) I took our role as an essential business to heart, feeling a sense of responsibility that our front line responders be protected.”
As a member of the Advertising Specialties Industry, All Valley was able to utilize its connections with trusted suppliers in the United States who were sourcing FDA approved PPE overseas. “ For those who supported our efforts to get more people masked up safely in that early period of March/April, 2020, thank you.”
Ten percent of the profit from all sales of PPE and ReOpen Safely tools continues to be set aside to provide PPE to first responders in Kings County. Our first contribution is to the Hanford Fire Department. “Kings County is such a remarkable place. Our community always steps up to support one another in times of need. Giving back is in the DNA of our local business community, and supporting one another comes full circle.” Hershey continues, “In fact, some of the PPE and ReOpen Safely items purchased here were bought through grants such as those from Main Street Hanford. Main Street Hanford encouraged local businesses to purchase their reopening supplies locally. These sales really have helped to fill in the slack from orders cancelled due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our clients.”
After reaching out to Amanda Verhauge with the Kings County Office of Emergency Services to see what departments might be in need of supplies, Hershey was directed to the Hanford Fire Department and Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass. “The Hanford Fire Department asked specifically for kN95 and 3 Ply Surgical Masks.”
All Valley Printing encourages our community to continue to stay safe by following local, county, state, CDC and WHO guidelines as we continue to learn more about COVID-19.
In addition to its usual offerings as a custom products provider of Printing, Promotional Products, Event and Display Signage, Wearables and Awards, All Valley Printing will continue to offer PPE and other products to ReOpen California Safely.
