HANFORD — Sometimes making a big difference starts with the little things.
Saturday marked the kick off of the community-drive Public Art Program, a collaboration between Main Street Hanford and Hanford Parks and Recreation.
The project will see more than two dozen local and regional artists give makeovers to some of downtown Hanford’s drab, neutral utility boxes.
Fresno artist Andrea Torres worked on one of the larger boxes in front of the old Court House Saturday morning. The theme of her piece is “reach for the stars” and she said it will compliment, and be complimented by, Courthouse Square’s historic Carousel.
Torres said the access to public art and the energy it provides drew her to the project. She said she sees the power of public art at Fresno High School, where she’s the advisor for the mural club.
“There’s a change in energy in hallways that have murals on them rather than the hallways that are just blank. Sometimes you can’t even describe it. You just feel better when you see it,” she said. “I like being able to share that effect with anyone that can walk by and not necessarily have to be in a gallery or a museum.”
Hanford Mayor Sue Sorensen made an appearance at the kick-off event to preview the art being worked on by about 10 artists and overseen by members of the Urbanist Collective. Sorensen took what may be the very first of what will become many photos with an interactive Courthouse Square art piece that gives the illusion of butterfly wings to those who pose with it.
Sorensen told the Sentinel that she got the idea for the utility box beautification project while visiting Pismo Beach and seeing how wonderfully that community implemented a similar project.
“I thought, ‘we have so many ugly boxes in Hanford. What can we do,’” she said.
After seeing the art begin to bloom Saturday, Sorensen noted that it’s one of the projects she’s proudest to see come to fruition under her watch as mayor.
The artist of the butterfly piece, Jennifer Butts, said “It’s an interactive piece, so kids can hop off the carousel and come take photos in front of the image."
Butts’ work can be seen inside the newly-opened Tiger Tea House as well as in a D Street mural in Lemoore and two murals in Sacramento.
“I’m so excited to see people taking photos in front of those boxes, like during the Thursday Night Marketplace,” Main street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Brown said. “That will really bring it all to life for me — seeing the community interacting with the artwork.”
Brown had wanted to start an urban beautification project with an emphasis on paintings and murals since taking over as executive director of Main Street Hanford at the beginning of 2018 but wasn’t sure exactly how to implement the project logistically or artistically at first.
Brown and Hanford artist Butts had already discussed some ideas when Main Street Hanford was approached by Alvin Diaz of Hanford Parks and Recreation with the opportunity to use the city’s many utility boxes as canvases.
“I thought ‘we have to take advantage of the fact that the City is asking us to do this project because with them on our side, we can do anything downtown with art,’ ” Brown said. “In time we hope this project will transform into other things.”
In the future, Brown would like to see downtown’s fire hydrants and blank walls become canvases as well. She said that the alleyways between 7th and 8th streets would be the perfect starting point for large murals.
Shakespeare once said, "All the world is a stage" and through the Public Art Program, soon all of downtown Hanford can be a canvas.
Artists will continue working on their projects throughout the week.
For more information, visit www.mainstreethanford.com/publicart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.