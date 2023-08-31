The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District put out an Air Quality Alert warning residents of Kings County and other areas in the Central Valley of smoky conditions on Wednesday.

The alert and reduction in air quality comes as a result of smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon, according to the district.

“Those fires in Northern California and Oregon have been burning for some time, and there was and still is a big plume of smoke in the atmosphere over the ocean,” said Heather Heinks, outreach and communications manager at San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. “Yesterday and in the last 48 hours, that sort of changed. It pulled and changed direction. There’s a system that crossed the valley.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you