The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District put out an Air Quality Alert warning residents of Kings County and other areas in the Central Valley of smoky conditions on Wednesday.
The alert and reduction in air quality comes as a result of smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon, according to the district.
“Those fires in Northern California and Oregon have been burning for some time, and there was and still is a big plume of smoke in the atmosphere over the ocean,” said Heather Heinks, outreach and communications manager at San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. “Yesterday and in the last 48 hours, that sort of changed. It pulled and changed direction. There’s a system that crossed the valley.”
The smaller smoke particles and particulate matter, also abbreviated as PM, generated from the wildfires, can be especially dangerous, according to Heinks. While larger particles can be absorbed by hair or saliva, smaller, microscopic particles can enter someone’s bloodstream.
“The majority of the influence (on air quality) yesterday was the fine particulates, or the PM 2.5 and smaller, which are the worst for your health,” Heinks said.
On Thursday, air quality in Kings County was rated at 89, according to the Air Pollution Control District’s Real-Time Air Advisory Network. Friday’s forecasted air quality is estimated at 87.
Both of these are classified as moderate air quality. Moderate air quality is acceptable but can technically pose health concerns for a very small number of people, according to AirNow.gov.
Other regions in the Central Valley had air quality numbers as high as 150 in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park or 122 in Tulare. Both these are classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Heinks said it was difficult to predict how long the air quality alert would last.
“Duration is always a big question mark,” Heinks said. “We expect this system to be pushing far away over the weekend. There’s talks of that shifting again, and maybe we get a break, but it doesn’t change the fact that those fires are still burning. Until those fires are out, you should really be vigilant.”
She encouraged residents to get into the habit of checking air quality numbers regularly. Other ways to protect yourself include regularly changing air filters or running an air purifier in your house to create a clean room. While Heinks noted that buying your own air filter can be expensive, he recommended residents do exactly this if air quality were to get significantly worse.
“We’re not there yet,” Heinks said. “But if we do get there, and when we get there, we encourage the public to just find a room in your house and dedicate that space. Close up the windows and doors in that room, put a towel under the edge and either grab the air purifier you’ve bought at Home Depot or take a box fan, a $15 or $20 box fan, then buy yourself a Merv 10 or 11 filter and tape it to that box fan. It’s not going to get everything. It’s not going to prevent all the PM in that room. But, if you’re circulating the same air in that space, will help you breathe better.”
The San Joaquin Valley can be particularly good at trapping pollution in the air, according to Heinks. The district said ozone is another common pollutant reducing air quality during the hot summer months.
“We live in a bowl, and oftentimes, the surrounding mountains become the wall,” Heinks said. “The meteorological lid that comes over the top of us in the way of high pressure traps any pollution that we create underneath it. It’s not horrible all year long, but it depends on weather patterns and things.”
The National Weather Service predicted “widespread haze” on Thursday and Friday of this week in Hanford. The National Weather Service forecasted high temperatures of 89, 86, 83 degrees through the weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.