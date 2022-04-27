The Valley Air District will launch the new Clean Air Centers pilot program on May 1. The program was established by AB 836 and provides the Valley Air District $750,000 in funding for grants to provide portable air cleaners in support of creating a network of clean air centers to provide vulnerable populations a respite from wildfires and other smoke events.
The guidelines established by the California Air Resources Board provide the San Joaquin Valley with resources to assist in creating clean air centers at schools, community centers, senior centers, sport centers, libraries and other publically accessible buildings that would most effectively protect the vulnerable populations.
The Valley Air District and other public health agencies throughout the Valley recommend that residents take health-protective actions to stay safe when smoke from catastrophic wildfires affects the Valley.
Some of these actions include staying indoors, the use of portable air cleaners or high efficiency filters to remove fine particles from the air, planning ahead and creating a “clean room”, and if unable to use fans and air conditioning in the home, to seek a more protective location during poor air quality.
“The Clean Air Centers Pilot Program will serve as the next key component in protecting Valley residents in the most vulnerable communities”, said Samir Sheikh, Valley Air District air pollution control officer. “This program will help to create a network of accessible facilities to find respite from the damaging effects of smoke events for communities that are the most vulnerable and face the greatest challenges in protecting themselves during wildfire events.”
The Valley Air District will host an informational public workshop for interested eligible parties Thursday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom.
The meeting can be accessed at ID 845 9836 4595 Passcode 715777 https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84598364595?pwd=ZmNkeDVBMk1UZkN0ZU5zVGNpYzZoQT09
During the workshop, staff will discuss eligible project types, program priorities, applicant responsibilities, and general program requirements.
For more information on this and other Valley Air District grant programs, visit www.valleyair.org/grants or call 559-230-5800.