Kings County has been known throughout the ages for its natural abundance, and perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in the agricultural community that has evolved and flourished here.

The people and events that shaped the lands and crops are as abundant as the crops themselves.

First, the Tachi Yokut harvested the native plants of their nuts, berries and rhizomes, hunted the valley’s verdant pastures and fished the vast waters of Tulare Lake. Spanish explorers would discover its natural riches and mountain men from the north would travel here for hunting and trapping before any modern farming settled in.

