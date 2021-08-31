Tulare's Mayor Dennis Medeiros shared the year-in-review at the State of the City luncheon on Friday, Aug.27. After covering achievements in Tulare, he shared the future of development for the community. One of the largest projects on the list was the future cloverleaf interchange coming to South Tulare and development plans at the International Agri-Center.
The interchange is slated to begin construction in the Fall of 2022, but Tulare is working with the International Agri-Center now on infrastructure improvements, street names, and projects at the 600+ acre facility.
“This has been a long time coming,” shared Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO. “The interchange will improve traffic flow for events, bring restaurants and hotels to the grounds, and allow us to build stand-alone facilities for indoor conventions and our growing livestock and equestrian events.”
The International Agri-Center first moved to 4500 S. Laspina Street in Tulare for the 1982 California Farm Equipment Show. In the years since, the facility has grown to include 2.6 million square feet of outdoor exhibit space for World Ag Expo, an Arbor for outdoor events, the Heritage Complex for office tenants, and a learning center/museum, as well as two 60,000+ square foot buildings for events. The new interchange will allow for further development and use.
The International Agri-Center Board of Directors has approved a preliminary land plan as part of the update to the facility’s Master Plan. The layout is subject to change.
Anyone interested in working with the International Agri-Center® on future projects should contact Jerry Sinift at 559.688.1030 or jerry@farmshow.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.