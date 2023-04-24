An afterschool Boys & Girls Club program for Hanford students in middle and high school will be coming to the City at the Coe Park building next fall.
The main focus of the program, which will be the first of its kind for Hanford, will be to encourage students to avoid using unhealthy substances, according to the City.
“The substance-use prevention material will all be evidence-based,” said Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “It’s really to promote making good choices.”
A $2.45 million grant from Proposition 64, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, was awarded to Hanford by the California Board of State and Community Corrections, and will fund the program for five years. Afterward, city officials say that significant fundraising will be needed to keep the program afloat.
The City will partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias to run the afterschool program.
“The board and staff at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias are honored to open a Club in Hanford,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias CEO Galen Quenzer. “We currently operate 15 clubs in Tulare County, and this will be the first in Kings County. We look forward to working with City leaders, local educators, and parents to design a youth development program that meets the needs of Hanford's youth.”
According to Albert, the program will incorporate STEM, or Science, Technology, Education or Math curriculum into the learning opportunities for its students.
“We’re going to give them hands-on experience using cutting-edge technology,” Albert said. “Hopefully that will translate into students pursuing STEM degrees and careers right here in the Central Valley.”
Staff from Hanford Elementary School District and Hanford Joint Union High School District identified potential candidates for the program. The City says they will work closely with the districts to bring the Boys & Girls Club to students and their families.
Those interested in supporting the Hanford Boys & Girls Club can contact Brad Albert at balbert@hanford.city