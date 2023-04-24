Boys & Girls Club of the Sequoias hosts Social Swirl 2019

An afterschool Boys & Girls Club program for Hanford students in middle and high school will be coming to the City at the Coe Park building next fall.

The main focus of the program, which will be the first of its kind for Hanford, will be to encourage students to avoid using unhealthy substances, according to the City.

“The substance-use prevention material will all be evidence-based,” said Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “It’s really to promote making good choices.”

