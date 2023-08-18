 Skip to main content
After farmworker’s death in Fresno-area heat, UFW and Sen. Padilla say it’s time for stronger protections at work

Farmworkers work on a field outside of Bakersfield in Kern County on July 25.

 
 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

As Fresno-area temperatures sizzled around 100 recently, a 59-year-old tomatillo field worker collapsed and died. The coroner listed the cause of death as cardiovascular disease caused by cholesterol buildup; the farmworkers’ union blamed it on working in such heat.

“Elidio Hernández should not have died,” said United Farm Workers president Teresa Romero at a Friday press conference in Delano. “Elidio had two young daughters who now don’t have a father.”

The case shines a spotlight on the effectiveness of a California law designed to protect workers laboring outdoors in searing temperatures — and it took center stage at a press conference called by U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla to push federal legislation that would impose stronger federal heat protections in workplaces.

