CENTRAL VALLEY – Nearly a dozen Central Valley students will be heading to college with a little extra financial assistance, thanks to Adventist Health volunteers.
Every year, volunteers use fundraising money to help high school seniors pursue higher education with the intent to enter medical fields.
The scholarship amounts range from $500 to $2,000 and were awarded to the following students:
$500 Scholarship
Janelle Jaramillo, Reedley High School
Elizabeth Valdez, Reedley High School
Esveidy L. Ferreyra Herreion, Reedley High School
Hannah Batista, Immanuel High School
Melanie Krahn, Immanuel High School
(scholarships presented by Co-Chair Volunteers Beverly Hoffman and Barbara Tapley of Reedley)
$1,000 Scholarship
Eliza Guzman, Kingsburg High School
(scholarship presented by Volunteer Committee Chair Ines Hernandez of Selma)
$2,000 Scholarship
Celeste Estrada, Lemoore Middle College High School
Hannah Villegas, Lemoore High School
Mario Perez, Crossroads Charter Academy
Eric Lee, Hanford West
Nayeli Beas, Corcoran High School
(scholarships presented by Volunteer Co-Chairs Lucy Murrietta, Mary Schilling, Mary Anne Ford Sherman, Shirley Mendes and Sandra McGowan of Hanford)
Incoming high school seniors who are interested in applying for scholarships in 2020, may inquire about applications with their school counselors at the beginning of the calendar year.
