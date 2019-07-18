{{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL VALLEY – Nearly a dozen Central Valley students will be heading to college with a little extra financial assistance, thanks to Adventist Health volunteers.

Every year, volunteers use fundraising money to help high school seniors pursue higher education with the intent to enter medical fields.

The scholarship amounts range from $500 to $2,000 and were awarded to the following students:

$500 Scholarship

Janelle Jaramillo, Reedley High School

Elizabeth Valdez, Reedley High School

Esveidy L. Ferreyra Herreion, Reedley High School

Hannah Batista, Immanuel High School

Melanie Krahn, Immanuel High School

(scholarships presented by Co-Chair Volunteers Beverly Hoffman and Barbara Tapley of Reedley)

$1,000 Scholarship

Eliza Guzman, Kingsburg High School

(scholarship presented by Volunteer Committee Chair Ines Hernandez of Selma)

$2,000 Scholarship

Celeste Estrada, Lemoore Middle College High School

Hannah Villegas, Lemoore High School

Mario Perez, Crossroads Charter Academy

Eric Lee, Hanford West

Nayeli Beas, Corcoran High School

(scholarships presented by Volunteer Co-Chairs Lucy Murrietta, Mary Schilling, Mary Anne Ford Sherman, Shirley Mendes and Sandra McGowan of Hanford)

Incoming high school seniors who are interested in applying for scholarships in 2020, may inquire about applications with their school counselors at the beginning of the calendar year.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments