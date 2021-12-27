What started as Cecibel Ventura filling up her red minivan with food for those in need, has turned into her loading up large boxes of food and furniture into U-Hauls with the help of Adventist Health in the Central Valley and World Vision.
Ventura is with “Tabernacle of David,” a Christian church in Reedley, where her father, Angel Medrano, is the pastor. Two years ago, they began partnering with Adventist Health which would donate food, beverages and other essentials every six months.
“I would hand out the items we gathered, and items donated by Adventist Health, and tell people, ‘God loves you. You’re not alone and there is hope,’” says Ventura. “I can’t help people financially, but if I can help put milk in someone’s refrigerator, or a mask on their face, I’m there.”
While distributing food in Orosi, Ventura met Valeria Alvarez, Community Well-Being director for Adventist Health in the Central Valley, who asked if she was interested in other donations.
“When she took my dad and I to the Adventist Health warehouse, we were in shock at all the items available, such as pampers, couches, dining room furniture and so much more. We got home and started crying and thanking the Lord,” says Ventura. “We’re a small church with a small budget, so this was an important door that opened and a huge blessing for our community.”
Ventura is now receiving monthly supplies from Adventist Health to donate to her church community.
“One church member was praying for an oven and was the first of five visitors to get an oven,” says Ventura. “She was so thankful.”
In November, Adventist Health donated 15 turkeys to the church.
“We are so fortunate to have the support from World Vision to continue our Inspire Hope project,” says Alvarez, who coordinates the warehouse donations and deliveries. “Our Adventist Health mission is to inspire health, wholeness and hope, and I feel as though we’re doing that through this program.”
“We have always seen a hospital that heals and supports, but never imagined the additional support we’ve received from Adventist Health,” says Ventura.
To learn more about Adventist Health’s Inspire Hope Project, visit: https://www.adventisthealth.org/about-central-valley/central-valley-health-foundation/inspire-hope-project/
