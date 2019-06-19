HANFORD – For the second year, Adventist Health provided free pre-participation athletic physicals to local students from Hanford High, Hanford West and Sierra Pacific high schools at the organization’s Physical Therapy location in downtown Hanford. The physicals took place on June 10, 11 and 12. A total of 24 Adventist Health providers and 32 employees volunteered to provide sports physicals for more than 400 students.
The free physicals followed California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) guidelines and are a result of Adventist Health’s commitment to addressing community health needs and promoting injury prevention, says Rehabilitation Services Director Adam Efird, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy. “We felt that giving back to the community was a great way for us to live our mission of inspiring health, wholeness and hope.”
“We want to show that Adventist Health is here for our community in many more ways than providing primary health care services – that we also provide community screenings and physicals,” says Efird, who spearheaded the program along with Larry Jones, Administrative Director of Support Services at Adventist Health. Efird points out that a close partnership with these three Hanford high schools helped make the event possible.
“Nearly every student who received a physical brought a parent or family member with them, so we touched close to 900 lives over three nights,” Jones says. Students without a primary care provider were connected with Adventist Health providers to establish ongoing care.
Beginning in 2018, Adventist Health established a partnership with Hanford Joint Union High School District. Together, the organizations created the Sports Medicine program as a way to give back to the community by positively impact the lives of high school athletes and their families. The program offers free annual athletic physicals, on-site concussion testing, and provides full-time certified athletic trainers staffed at each high school.
For more information regarding Adventist Health’s Sports Medicine program and the partnership with Hanford Joint Union School District please contact Adam Efird, DPT at 559-573-2234.
