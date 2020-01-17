Adventist has issued a media statement regarding an email security incident that could have impacted thousands in the Kings County area.
According to a released statement from Adventist Health, Adventist Health Simi Valley, a hospital in Southern California, learned of a phishing incident that compromised an associate’s email account.
While the incident occurred on Sept. 30, 2019, officials said they did not discover that patient information was present in the associate’s email account until Oct. 14, 2019.
The hospital confirmed the compromised email account contained patient information outside of the immediate service area due to information made available through partner and vendor communications.
Officials said patient information that may have been available through the compromised associate’s login credentials include name, date of birth, medical record number, hospital account number, insurance information and other information related to care received as a patient.
While there is no indication that any patient information or protected health information was accessed or acquired, officials said the safety and privacy of their patients is their highest priority.
“Even though the incident was isolated, out of an abundance of caution, we have provided information to potentially impacted individuals in each of our communities, including 551 in Corcoran, 1,856 in Hanford and 1,301 in Lemoore,” the statement said. “We are also offering a year of free identity theft protection services through a data breach and recovery services expert.”
Adventist Health officials said they are taking additional steps to ensure this event is resolved and institute additional training and protocols to ensure these events do not happen in the future.
“Adventist Health is dedicated to serving our communities and ensuring its members’ safety and privacy is protected and sincerely apologizes for the worry and inconvenience that this situation may have caused,” the statement continued.
Those potentially impacted patients with additional questions may call 1-833-719-0090.
