In an effort to increase healthcare access throughout the Central Valley, Adventist Health unveiled Tuesday a mobile health unit that will provide primary care services throughout the region.
The mobile unit offers a wide range of services including school and sports physicals, vaccines, health screenings, preventive health visits and dental care, according to Adventist Health officials.
“For many of our community members who face transportation barriers, getting to the doctor’s office isn’t always easy,” said Dr. Raul Ayala, Adventist Health Hanford’s ambulatory medical officer. “This new mobile health unit allows us to meet our community where they are and it would not have been possible without the help of our wonderful community partners.”
The mobile health unit is the second Adventist Health has added to its fleet in the Central Valley, an initiative that continues growing as a way to care for community members experiencing homelessness, transportation barriers, food insecurity and other social health issues.
According to officials, funds to build and operate the mobile health unit were raised through grants and charitable donations to the Adventist Health Central Valley Health Foundation.
Lauren Day, who heads the foundation, said initiatives like the mobile health unit is exactly why the foundation exists. The mobile health unit was designed to offer innovative and compassionate care across our community, according to Day.
“It is our calling to bring great care, kindness, healing, and hope to the areas that we serve, because that is what our mission of living God’s love is all about,” Day said.
The mobile health unit will begin traveling the Central Valley next month.