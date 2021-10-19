Adventist Health Hanford receives 5-stars when it comes to positive outcomes of gallbladder removal surgery and treatment of respiratory failure and heart attack, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions. This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay, than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2018 through 2020, if all hospitals performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.
“In keeping with our goal to provide high-quality care during every patient visit, our teams are constantly evaluating processes to improve the procedures we offer our community,” says Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “This recognition validates our commitment to quality healthcare and the contributions of our expert hospital teams.”
The hospital has implemented care redesign pathways within its care delivery network to improve and standardize care that is seamless and patient centered.
“Specifically, we undertook the Acute Myocardial Infarction (blockage of blood flow to heart muscle) and congestive heart failure (heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should) redesign pathways that touched several areas of acute care and post-acute care delivery,” says Dr. Kaur.
Adventist Health Hanford is also the recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award; named among the Top 10% in the nation for Patient Safety in 2021.
