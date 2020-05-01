Adventist Health Hanford earns second A grade for patient safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD – When visiting a hospital, patients want to know they are safe, which is why Adventist Health Hanford is excited to announce its second A safety grade in a row. The recognition comes from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety.

Letter grades are assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, based on how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harm to patients. The spring 2020 A grade for Adventist Health Hanford comes on the heels of an A grade earned in the fall of 2019.

“A lot of hard work and determination goes on behind the scenes,” says Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “Our teams are always studying ways to improve our processes to better care for our patients. We are extremely proud of this achievement.”