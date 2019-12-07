HANFORD – Community members who suffer a stroke are in safe hands at Adventist Health Hanford, which has been recognized as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center. The hospital earned The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Stroke Certification.
Adventist Health Hanford underwent a rigorous on-site review by The Joint Commission on October 28, 2019. During the visit, a reviewer evaluated how the hospital cared for stroke patients, how well the stroke patients recovered and how hospital team members helped patients with the follow-up care they needed after their stroke.
“When caring for stroke patients, we know that time is of the essence, which is why we hired a highly-skilled team in 2018 that specializes in stroke care to improve processes and response times,” says Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “I am proud of the great work our team has accomplished in just one year.”
Since implementing the new process, many patients have seen improved care, thanks to quicker response times in the Emergency Department, life-saving medication called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), also known as a clot buster and virtual technology that offers access to a neurologist 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help diagnose and treat patients.
“We are so thankful for the entire team,” says Deborah Wilson, of Hanford, whose husband, Windell, benefited from tPA medication and is recovering with no signs of stroke.
More information about stroke care at Adventist Health Hanford is available by calling Derek McDonough, stroke program coordinator, at 559-537-1735.
More information about stroke certification is available on The Joint Commission website at www.jointcommission.org
