Three years ago today, critical healthcare services returned to Tulare when the city’s only hospital reopened, joining a network of four Adventist Health hospitals in the Central Valley and a system of 23 hospitals in California, Oregon and Hawaii.
Adventist Health Tulare has expanded far beyond emergency care, now offering surgical, medical imaging, lab and obstetrics services. To date, more than 500 babies have been delivered at the Tulare Birth Center.
The needs of the community are also being met at other facilities located conveniently close to the hospital. Adventist Health opened two medical offices on Merritt Avenue, near the hospital, in 2019 and 2020. The faith-based organization also broke ground on a rural health clinic near the Tulare Outlets. Adventist Health Medical Office – Tulare, located at 2059 N. Hillman St., offers primary and specialty care, COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 testing out of a 20,000 square-foot building. The medical office will introduce dental services soon.
In 2021, six new physicians began hands-on training at Adventist Health facilities in Tulare, expanding access to providers. Together, the doctors make up the first class of the Family Medicine Residency program in Tulare. Interviews are currently underway for the program’s second class.
Access to basic healthcare services is also growing in Tulare thanks to Adventist Health’s Mobile Care Unit, which has brought vaccines directly to members of the city’s homeless population and employees of local businesses, according to a release.
“Three years ago we were privileged to bring Adventist Health’s mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope to Tulare,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley.
“Every day, since then, we have made it a priority to offer high-quality care and expand our services in the community. Thank you, Tulare, for entrusting us with your care.”
Throughout the global pandemic, Adventist Health Tulare associates have shown courage and provided the highest level of care and compassion to patients.
To celebrate three years in Tulare, associates were treated to a variety of hot and cold beverages from the locally-owned and nurse-favorite Vali Coffee this week.
