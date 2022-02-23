When COVID-19 was at its peak in 2020 and 2021, hospital beds were in great demand from patients suffering from debilitating symptoms of the pandemic, especially pneumonia.
Gerrie Dowd of Hanford was among local patients at Adventist Health who participated in the medical facility's Hospital@Home program.
Nearly two years after she was diagnosed with COVID, Dowd is fully recovered and doing fine, according to her daughter, Mary Johnston.
Dowd was 94 when she was diagnosed with COVID.
"She actually went to emergency for a bladder infection," Johnston recalled, explaining how her mother was diagnosed with COVID almost two years ago.
Dowd spent five days in the hospital before she was released to the care of her children through Adventist Health's Hospital@Home, a telemedicine program that uses technology to provide around-the-clock care for certain patients.
"Hospital at home has enabled us to care for patients during very difficult times of COVID surge when almost no hospital had enough beds to accommodate the needs of our communities," said Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, chief medical officer for Adventist Health, Central Valley. "Our patients who received care at their homes have had excellent outcomes and it’s been gratifying to be of service to them."
Described as a "temporary virtual hospital unit," the program allowed Dowd to be monitored by nurses at Adventist Health in Hanford via technology.
The virtual hospital model has the potential to "reshape the way acute care is delivered to the system's communities," Adventist Health states on its website. "The services also will reduce capital and operating costs and enhance the flow of supplies."
At Home Frees Up Beds
Adventist Health nurses gave Dowd's children the assistance they needed to help their mom recover from COVID within the comfort of her home.
"They just didn't have enough room," Johnston said of her mom's initial hospital stay. "She didn't require ICU, so they released her. We took care of her for seventeen days — beyond the five that she was at the hospital.
"Once a nurse came in and determined she no longer needed to be hospitalized, they released her to in-home care," Johnston continued. "To my knowledge, no other hospitals did that."
Technically, Adventist Health did not release Dowd from hospital care, Johnston said, noting the Hospital@Home program was part of the healthcare provider's "extended services" for COVID-19.
"The first thing they did was send their IT staff to the house to set up an [Apple] iPad and a telephone line to their nursing staff," Johnston recalled, referring to Adventist Health's 24/7 nursing hub. "So I could pick up the phone, and they could call me any time.
"They had a pretty extensive staff working on it," she continued. "My mom had pneumonia. She was very sick. I called them a few times to have them talk [us] through what to do. It was absolutely excellent care."
One key aspect of the program entailed providing a visiting nurse, who travels to the patient's home and offers expertise.
"About every other day, a nurse came out — an RN," said Johnston, who cited the iPad, audio and videoconferencing aspects of the program as vital to making it work by instilling confidence in caregivers.
"Any time during the day, when it came time for her to have medication [administered]," Johnston and her brother could connect with the nursing staff via the iPad and receive instructions.
The hospital nursing staff required them to hold up medication and shots to the iPad camera to ensure labels were correct, she said, noting there was no cost to the patient or her family for the at-home-care program.
In addition to telemedicine monitoring, her mother received physical therapy and inhalation therapy at home through Adventist Health, she said.
Once it was determined she no longer needed 24/7 monitoring, Dowd received monthly check-ups from her personal physician.
"That lasted a couple of months," Johnston said. "And then it was just 'as needed.'"
Thanks to Adventist Health's Hospital@Home program, Dowd recovered fully from COVID and pneumonia, Johnston said, noting her mom will be "COVID-free" for two years in July.
Dowd's birthday is July 17.
"She's gonna be 96 this year," Johnston said. "She's doing fine as far as COVID and pneumonia."
Although Hospital@Home was new when COVID-19 hit, Brian Johnson, communications manager with Adventist Health, Central Valley, confirmed the telemedicine program remains an alternative for patients.
"Hospital at Home is still going," he said.