Admission to Hanford's community pool, the Plunge, will be free from July 18 until July 23, according to city officials.
The Plunge is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and a second time on Saturday from 6:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. City leaders say the decision is a response to high forecasted temperatures.
The National Weather Service predicted high temperatures of over 100 degrees in Hanford from Tuesday to Saturday, peaking with a 107-degree high on Saturday.
“Admission to the Plunge is already very affordable, but we felt that temporarily waiving admission fees was the right thing to do during this punishing heat wave,” said Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert.
There will also be a Dive-In Theater event at the Plunge Friday evening, with admission for the event set at $3. More information on The Plunge and other pool events can be found by contacting the Parks and Community Services Department at (559) 585-2525.