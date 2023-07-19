Admission to Hanford's community pool, the Plunge, will be free from July 18 until July 23, according to city officials.

The Plunge is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and a second time on Saturday from 6:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. City leaders say the decision is a response to high forecasted temperatures.

The National Weather Service predicted high temperatures of over 100 degrees in Hanford from Tuesday to Saturday, peaking with a 107-degree high on Saturday.

