Swimmer Addison McCullough was recognized during Tuesday night's meeting of the Hanford Joint Union High School District board of trustees.
McCullough, a Hanford High sophomore, successfully defended her Valley Champion Swimmer title in the 100 meter breaststroke.
She was presented with an award by Superintendent Victor Rosa, and had the opportunity to thank the board for their support.
Student board representatives Mia Welsh for Hanford High and Juliana Sarmiento for Hanford West were also recognized for their year-long commitment to informing the board of trustees about student affairs.
Caroline Quintero, Sierra Pacific's board rep, and Julia Romero, Earl F. Johnson board rep, were unable to attend.
The board also approved the lists of candidates for diplomas for the upcoming 2023 graduation cycle, and according to district officials, the Neighbor Bowl is ready for graduation practices which start early next week.
In other business, the board approved a $110,000 change order to the Hanford High School cafeteria HVAC project, but district officials are optimistic that they won’t need the full amount.
The motion included the added demolition of certain areas of the Hanford High School cafeteria.
Additionally, a proposed change order for the Neighbor Bowl remodel project was approved by the board.
The district held bids for the installation of a new scoreboard last month, during which a sole bid for $820,000 came through which the board rejected.
The approved change order plus the manufacturing of the scoreboard itself will cost the district a little under $550,000. District officials noted that the financial move saved the district $300,000.
Lastly, funding for the Sierra Pacific High School interm housing project was approved at an estimated cost of $183,060. The work will be completed by Holloway Construction Inc.