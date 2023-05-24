board
Swimmer Addison McCullough, with the Hanford Joint Union High School board of trustees, was recognized at Tuesday's meeting. 

McCullough, a Hanford High sophomore, successfully defended her Valley Champion Swimmer title in the 100 meter breaststroke.

She was presented with an award by Superintendent Victor Rosa, and had the opportunity to thank the board for their support.

