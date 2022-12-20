John Lindt

The new T-Mobile call center in Kingsburg promised last year they would gear up to add 1,000 employees once in full operation. The promise has already come true, says Kingsburg Economic Development Coordinator Jolene Polyack.

“T-Mobile has been open only a few months but they already are up to 1,000 employees. We feel like we won the mega-lotto,” she said.

She adds the former Kmart building is bustling with activity decked out in Kingsburg’s Dala Horse Swedish artwork.

