The new T-Mobile call center in Kingsburg promised last year they would gear up to add 1,000 employees once in full operation. The promise has already come true, says Kingsburg Economic Development Coordinator Jolene Polyack.
“T-Mobile has been open only a few months but they already are up to 1,000 employees. We feel like we won the mega-lotto,” she said.
She adds the former Kmart building is bustling with activity decked out in Kingsburg’s Dala Horse Swedish artwork.
Called a “Customer Experience Center” the city is getting good feedback of how it’s going from city council member Jewel Hurtado who works there. She reports happy workers who often stay at the center because of after hours activities offered by the company.
Besides the new call center the city is adding other new companies to the Kingsburg Business Park, says Polyack, including the Mennonite Disaster Service center that warehouses equipment ready for the next big western U.S. fire or other disaster. Other firms are looking to land here as well.
Besides these developments, Kingsburg and the County of Tulare are signing a tax sharing agreement for a new 15-acre industrial park that will span the county line. It’s called the Reed Industrial Park along Highway 99 at the Mendocino interchange.
Kings County adds jobs in latest report
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 6.9 percent in November, up from a revised 6.1 percent in October, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.4 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.0 percent for California and 3.4 percent for the nation during the same period.
The county added 300 non farm jobs from October to November but lost 400 farm jobs, which is not unexpected this time of year. Still, Kings County posted 110 more farm jobs than a year ago and 1,200 more non farm jobs than in November 2021, highlighting the fact that the local economy is back. Also year over year the labor force is up by 700 and the number of jobless declined by 200.
While the number in the labor force, ready to work, is up here, California as a whole is short on workers, says Beacon Economics.
The state's unemployment rate grew to 4.1% in the latest numbers, a 0.1 percentage-point increase over the previous month.
While this is a near historic low, the unemployment rate remains elevated relative to the nation’s 3.7% rate. California continues to struggle with its labor supply, which fell by 21,000 in November. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has contracted by 282,000 workers, a 1.4% decline.
This lack of workers is making it difficult for some employers to hire the additional staff they typically bring on during the holiday season.
“While the state’s payrolls are now in expansion mode, many communities continue to struggle to find workers, especially in coastal areas of the state,” said Taner Osman, research manager at Beacon Economics and the UCR Center for Economic Forecasting.
“The lack of affordable housing along the coast is the primary constraint holding back job expansion,” Osman said.
Forest research station to replace overhead power lines
PG&E is replacing more overhead power lines in fire prone areas including installation of a new remote solar micro-grid, at the Whitaker’s Forest Research Station near Grant Grove.
Owned and managed by UC Berkeley and surrounded by public forest land in Tulare County, the project consists of a 12-panel solar array mounted on the roof of a new shipping container.
Supporting infrastructure includes battery storage, a new driveway, and a new underground conduit between the solar array and residential structures.
China Peak gets new owner
On Dec. 12 Mountain High and Dodge Ridge owners Invision Capital and Karl Kapuscinski, announced their purchase of China Peak near Fresno, from long-time owner Tim Cohee, a ski industry veteran who’s spent the past 12 years at the helm of China Peak. Cohee will stay on as the resort’s general manager.
“As of Friday I have completed the sale of China Peak Mountain Resort to Private Equity firm Invision Capital, based in Chicago,” said Cohee. “I have agreed to remain general manager for the foreseeable future. We weren’t anxious sellers but Karl and Invision were very interested in having a resort group that covers most of California’s market geographically.”