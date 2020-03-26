A new norm: COVID-19 continues to affect local businesses

HANFORD — It's been one week since California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order for all Californians and the effects of it have been felt by local businesses.
In downtown Hanford, some have attempted to adapt to the ever-changing landscape that COVID-19 has thrust upon the country, while others have shut their doors for what is still an undetermined amount of time.
One thing is clear, businesses are being affected one way or another by COVID-19. Takeout, to-go and online order signs are common at the front of restaurants right now. Closed signs are also prominent.
Grocery stores have seen an uptick in curbside pickup, and the hoarding of certain items like toilet paper, water and face masks. It’s all a testament to the dominant role COVID-19 is playing in daily life right now.
Sweet Palette Bakery, located at 701 N. Irwin St., planned to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but instead a sign met customers saying they were temporarily sold out and to check back after 3 p.m.
“We haven’t slowed down in regards to production, like right now I’m temporarily sold out, what it has affected us though in regards to providing more for our customers,” Jose Sanchez, owner of Sweet Palette Bakery, said. “We’re not fully stocked up. We’re having to limit what we make.”
Basic ingredients like eggs, milk and flour are becoming more difficult to come by, but Sweet Palette Bakery is still one of a handful of businesses open and trying to adapt like so many others.
Sanchez started delivery service in Hanford with free delivery for orders over $15. In store, only pickup is allowed with the rest of the lobby closed to customers to follow social distancing guidelines. He also stopped taking pre-orders for now.
The bakery, which usually opens at 6 a.m., adjusted their hours last week to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday until further notice. Sanchez said they’re “playing it by ear” when it comes staying open, but if he has to close, he will.
“We’re ok with that, it’s just a matter with following up the rules,” he said.
Other businesses have not had as much success and are struggling to stay open. Jessica Szalai, owner of Beautifully Damaged LLC, said the stay at home order has severely impacted her business.
Szalai has been posting her inventory with prices on her website, Facebook and Instagram — something she never did before. She has no employees and works the shop herself, so she’s switched to pickup orders only and started delivering as well.
“I don’t want to be irresponsible,” Szalai said. “I want to follow the orders, but this is our only source of income, so if I have to be in here for at least pickups, then I guess I could do that.”
But still, the “eclectic vintage shop,” as Szalai describes it, continues to suffer. Originally operating from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Szalai said she’s in the store for about two hours a day now.
“I say we’re probably at about 10 percent of our normal revenue,” Szalai added. “I can’t even pay rent now.”
With her husband on worker’s compensation and unable to receive a paycheck, things are getting bleaker by the day for Szalai.
“It’s pretty much drown or swim,” Szalai said. “I don’t know how much further we can go honestly.”
Heather Adams greeted customers with a cheerful disposition Thursday afternoon, but at the front doors of One Eleven Coffee instead of inside. The delectable coffee shop pushed their bar to the front of the doors last week after switching to online and to-go orders.
Despite a spike in to-go orders, overall sales have plummeted, Adams, a manager for One Eleven Coffee, said. They haven’t had to lay off employees or cut hours, actually bringing on an extra person with how they’re currently operating, but things are still tough.
“We are doing all we can to keep our people employed and to keep the doors open at this point,” Adams said.
They are currently open during normal business hours and One Eleven Coffee is hoping to continue to serve customers, but at this point, anything’s a possibility, including closing.
“If the numbers stay up to where we can function, then we will stay open indefinitely,” Adams said.
Mike’s Grill had customers as usual, but the restaurant was empty. In accordance with social distancing guidelines and the stay at home order, Mike’s Grill also switched to take-out orders.
“Honestly, the only reason I’m open right now is my customers, but my No. 1 is my employees,” Mike’s Grill owner Michael Murrietta said. “They got to eat, they got rent, they got bills. I’m not making anything. It’s them I’m here for and my customers.”
Murrietta praised his customers by saying, “we have an extremely loyal and phenomenal clientele and we’re grateful for them and due to them, I believe, we’ll persevere through this.”
The beloved burger joint is still cranking out orders and plans to stay open as long as they can. Murrietta said past events, such as the recession in 2007 and two lawsuits have helped build him up.
“Most of us that have been around that got gray hair like me we’ve been beat up on so long that we’re immune to getting beat up, and that’s exactly where I’m at,” Murrietta said. “Most businesses that have been around here for 15, 20, 30 years they’re in the same boat, they’re not afraid of this and neither am I.”
A pair of businesses that have had to unfortunately close their doors are DJ’s Collectible Shoppe and Blue Door Massage & Spa.
“The virus itself has not affected us whatsoever, but the government orders have been very severe,” DJ’s owner Jason Weihert said.
Weihert closed on March 16 and has been doing online orders and curbside pickup. He’s also taken to posting inventory on Facebook, but he said, “As far as online, we’re lucky to be five percent online orders. All of [our sales are] pretty much in store.”
“Today, I’m down here just to wait for the post office because we do have internet orders that are still being fulfilled,” Weihert said. “As soon as the post office has picked up the orders, it’s back to quarantine myself.”
He’s taken a substantial hit since he closed the doors and is currently only ordering 10 percent of what he normally purchases in inventory. Fortunately for him, being in business for nearly 25 years has helped give him a little security for the next couple months. But if June and July roll around and they’re still closed, it would be “scary” he said.
“We teeter on open doors, closed doors,” Weihert said. “It’s such a difficult business to be in.”
Blue Door Massage & Spa owner Ayla Tidwell expressed concern not for herself or her business when it came to closing, but for her employees who she calls family.
She said they’re going to take part in the 10 days of emergency sick leave and then after she’s instructed her seven employees to apply for unemployment.
“It’s tough, it’s a little emotional because I care about them a lot,” Tidwell said. “They might work for me, but really that’s not how I direct my employees. I see them more as family. … We’re a team.”
With the nature of a massage and spa business, Tidwell had no choice but to close her doors when the order was issued.
“Where a lot of people have been able to adapt, our only way of adapting is just doing the social media thing that we do,” Tidwell said. “Posting and trying to push the gift card sales, but other than that we don’t have much to offer.”
One way these businesses have been managing to get through is by the support from the Hanford community.
Szalai said she has had hundreds of messages of love and support from Facebook. She’s had customers buy gift certificates and one customer purchased $40 worth of items, but gave her $100.
“Our community, there’s nothing like it,” Szalai said. “They have really come to our aid right now and that’s what we need.”
Tidwell said people have been wanting to help and believes it will make a big difference when they’re able to open again.
“When we do get to finally open up, I think bouncing back, thanks to our community, we’ll be able to bounce back a little easier,” Tidwell said.
A majority of the business owners we spoke with said they’ve heard about the Small Business Administration’s announcement.
On March 12, the SBA released a statement saying they would be offering “low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Business owners who are eligible can receive up to $2 million, but the final amount would be based on an assessment of actual economic injury. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of COVID-19.
Some said they will apply for it, while others were weary since it’s still a loan that needs to be repaid.
“What we would really like is a date, but I don’t think anybody can put a date on it,” Tidwell said.
Bigger stores like CVS, Save Mart and Walgreens have also felt the effects. Walgreens has placed markers on the floor six feet apart to help customers follow social distancing guidelines, while others have put up signs to make customers aware of the guidelines.
Save Mart is offering special shopping hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and those with compromised health.
Due to COVID-19, at their last meeting on March 17, the Hanford City Council voted to declare a local emergency. The Kings County Board of Supervisors declared a state of local emergency at its board meeting on the same day.
In the United States, more than 81,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 with more than 1,000 deaths. No cases have been found in Kings County.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
