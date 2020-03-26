A new norm: COVID-19 continues to affect local businesses

Basic ingredients like eggs, milk and flour are becoming more difficult to come by, but Sweet Palette Bakery is still one of a handful of businesses open and trying to adapt like so many others.

Sanchez started delivery service in Hanford with free delivery for orders over $15. In store, only pickup is allowed with the rest of the lobby closed to customers to follow social distancing guidelines. He also stopped taking pre-orders for now.

The bakery, which usually opens at 6 a.m., adjusted their hours last week to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday until further notice. Sanchez said they’re “playing it by ear” when it comes staying open, but if he has to close, he will.

“We’re ok with that, it’s just a matter with following up the rules,” he said.

Other businesses have not had as much success and are struggling to stay open. Jessica Szalai, owner of Beautifully Damaged LLC, said the stay at home order has severely impacted her business.

Szalai has been posting her inventory with prices on her website, Facebook and Instagram — something she never did before. She has no employees and works the shop herself, so she’s switched to pickup orders only and started delivering as well.